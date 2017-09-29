Kaihua County 1101 Project and City Archives / The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University

+ 24

Client Kaihua County construction Bureau, Kaihua County People's Air Defense Office More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Southwest Aerial view. Image © Qiang Zhao - Yifan Zhou

From the architect. Kaihua County 1101 project and city archives is the project, that respect the characteristics of the location as the design starting point, put forward the folding platform and floating box as design concept, cleverly solved the problems like functional sub-areas, traffic streamlines, cost control, structural rationality and other effects factors, achieve a building compatible with the surrounding environment.

The project is commissioned by the Kaifeng County Construction Bureau, make an area of about 9,000 square meters of city archives and air defense command center in a Scenic entrance. Project location is superior, the southern side of the status are the multi-storey townhouses, northern is low Hill with rich vegetation. The eastern side of the valley is quiet and tranguility, west side from the source of the Qianjiang River only a few steps away, People can easily board the hills and see the river.

The challenge of this project is to build a small building with an open visit function and a private concealed function in a beautiful place such as described in Tao Yuanming's "Peach Blossom Spring".

In this regard we have designed a project with multi-stream lines and combination of variety partition function.

At first, we put the city archives placed in the bottom and semi-basement because the Intensive flow of people. Then the canteen on the second floor near the street, the air defense command center placed in the second floor near the valley , use the folded plate to hide the following two floors in the mountains. At last, placed the housing and Construction Bureau office above the folded plate, Through the cantilever structure and other methods to make the buildingbox has a visual effect, that it above on the mountain, and to maximize the use of landscape resources.

The visitors from the noisy town walk forward, and gradually into the exhibition center, which with simple, high transparency glass curtain wall. Showing the open atmosphere of the modernist style, showing the power and determination for the rapid development of Kaihua County.

The site has a path to connect the north side of the mountain, it is a daily up and down channel for people. if the building placed in this site will interrupted the connection channel, For fully respect the current situation and utilize many of the surrounding landscape resources, proposed we a solution for different elevation platform, which is put the intensive flow for the city archives in the first or second floor, and use the folded plate to hidden the two floor in to the mountains, through the ramp and the staircase to connected the folded plate with different elevation, like the continuation of the north side of the mountain contours, so that the lower part of the building and the mountain integration. It is not only restored the original up and down channel, but also make the multi-elevation platform become a ideal place to watch the surrounding landscape.

And the large window with frames of the east side is a typical and very effective method for find scenes. A very fine black window frame insert in the wall with imitation stone gigging paint. Transparent glass windows as excellent viewfinder, embedded the most beautiful part of the valley as a never fade painting, in the building. Then, winter passed and spring comes, clouds flow high and low, The vegetation is dying and lush. People stay in a stable and comfortable building, but no sense of distance to enjoy the external beautiful landscape , that orming a continuity. of an internal and external.

We designed the hole project with color black white and gray, not only gives a simple and generous modern, but also a quiet and heavy sense of history. Extreme lines integrations of virtual and real, the transformation of light and shadow. Successfully incorporated city archives, air defense command center, office and many other functional space, and harmoniously conform to the surrounding mountains, Reflect the architectural idea of the harmony between man and natural.

The function and flowline of the entire building are complex yet pure, conform to the lie of a mountain embedded our own unique meaning, it will further enhance the overall quality of architectural design in Kaihua County, the project will become a pearl, in China Kaihua County shine!