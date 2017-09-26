Rafael Viñoly, Charles Jencks, and Kim Cook Among Lead Speakers for WAF 2017

Save this picture! Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has announced their program for the 2017 edition focusing on the theme of “Performance.” An incredible list of speakers including Alison Brooks, Charles Jencks, Pierre de Meuron and France Kéré will feature across 3 days from November 15th to 17th at the Arena Berlin, Germany. Conferences, city tours, lectures and critiques of the shortlisted projects from the 2017 WAF awards are among the events scheduled for the festival.

The seminars, speeches, debates and discussions will examine “the topic of performance from the perspectives of housing, public spaces, festivals, cultural institutions and new technologies.”

The opening keynote speaker, Rafael Viñoly, will initiate the festival on the Wednesday by speaking to the way his practice applies the concept of performance to architecture and a variety of building types that encourage a range of interactions. Thursday night will see Pierre de Meuron of Herzog & de Meuron, and Charles Jencks flip the role of architect and critic as Jencks presents the recently completed Elbphilharmonie and de Meuron comments. Kim Cook, the Director of Art & Civic Engagement at Burning Man Festival will close the festival on Friday, discussing the temporary structures created in the desert each year and the ultimate performance of creating a city.

Other speakers include:

Nathalie de Vries, Co-Founder, MVRDV

Will Alsop, Director, aLL Design

Alison Brooks, Creative Director, Alison Brooks Architects

Antje Buchholz, Founding Member, BARarchiteckten

Sir Peter Cook, Director, CRAB Studio

Sir Terry Farrell, Principal, Farrells

Edouard Francois, Founder, Maison Edouard Francois

Manuelle Gautrand, Founder, Manuelle Gautrand Architecture

Bettina Götz, Professor for structural engineering, UdK

Louisa Hutton, Principal, Sauerbruch Hutton

Jacob Kurek, Partner and Principal Middle East, Henning Larsen Architects

Francis Kéré, Principal and Founder, Kéré Architecture

Simona Malvezzi, Co-Founder, Kuehn Malvezzi

Wong Mun Summ, Founder, WOHA

Michele Nastasi, Photographer, author of Starchitecture

Manit Rastog, Co-Founders, MORPHOGENESIS

Sonali Rastogi, Co-Founders, MORPHOGENESIS

Cathy Slessor, writer, and critic, Architectural editor,

Jörg Stollmann, Chair for Urban Design & Architecture, Institute of Architecture TU-Berlin

Sergei Tchoban, Partner, Tchoban Voss Architekten

Petra Vondenhof-Anderhalten, Professor, Beuth University of applied science

The Festival will also run architect-lead tours of Berlin. Among these, a look at the architectural divide and “architectural arms race” of East and West Berlin, a showcase of modern urban visions and, on the topic of performance, examples of refurbished cultural venues.

For tickets and more information see the WAF website.