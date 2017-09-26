ARCHMARATHON 2017 Finalists Announced

ARCHMARATHON, an event that celebrates architecture and interior design from Canada, USA, Central and Latin America, has announced 42 finalist projects that will be presented during a three-day long gathering at the Faena Forum in Miami. The central theme of the event is the relationship between design and human beings. The organizers explain, "Before being a client, a user or broker, human beings are individuals who use, enjoy and experience the end result of the design and construction process, whether it be time at giving shape to a chair, an apartment, a building or a city."

The finalists were chosen by an international jury consisting of ArchDaily's founders, David Basulto and David Assael, and Luca Molinari and Francisco Pardo. The format of the event has been designed to provide networking and exposure opportunities that allow architects to continue to produce award-worthy architecture. The finalists listed below will head to Miami to participate in the event at the newly-opened, OMA-designed Faena Forum during October 12-14, 2017.

MOVING

Construyendo Común-Unidad / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura © Sandra Pereznieto

Construyendo Común-Unidad / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura (MEXICO)

Plaza de Acceso a Chable Resort / Central de Projectos SCP (MEXICO)

Sunset Pavillion / Tomecek Studio (CHILE)

WORKING

BBVA Bancomer Tower / LEGORRETA + LEGORRETA + Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners © Roland Halbe

BBVA Bancomer Tower / LegorretaA + Legorreta + Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (MEXICO)

Light Box / ANX (USA \ LA)

Mallol Design House / Mallol Arquitectos (PANAMA)

Sao Paulo Corporate Towers / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects (USA \ NYC)

"Microsoft Canada Excellence Centre" / Clive Wilkinson architects (USA \ LA)

Parque 93 / Hembert Penaranda| Officina Architetti (COLOMBIA)

LIVING

2222 Jackson / ODA New York © Miguel de Guzmán

2222 Jackson / ODA Architecture (USA \ NYC)

The Stealth Building / WORKac (USA \ NYC)

Tolsa 61 / Mocaa Arquitectos (MEXICO)

Floating Homes Ron Rojas in Key Biscayne / Rene Gonzales Arquitectos (MIAMI \ USA)

Infiltrated Patio / PLUG architecture (MEXICO)

CARING

Estúdio Pretto / Arquitetura Nacional © Marcelo Donadussi

University of Oregon Jane Sanders Stadium / SRG Partnership (USA \ PORTLAND)

Estúdio Pretto / Arquitetura Nacional (BRAZIL)

Harvey Pediatric Clinic / Marlon Blackwell Architects (USA \ ARKANSAS)

Baseball Yaquis Stadium of Ciudad Obregon / Gomez Vazquez International (MEXICO)

Le Nouveau Chum / Neuf Architect(e)s (CANADA)

CHILLING OUT

NOMA México / La Metropolitana + Studio Arquitectos © Jason Loucas

Il mercato / Landa Arquitectios (MEXICO)

Americas 1500 / Sordo Madaleno (MEXICO)

Resort in Turk and Caicos / Eoa Group (USA\MIAMI)

Aqua Monterrey / Estudio AoMa (MEXICO)

Noma Tulum / La Metropolitana (MEXICO)

Tree House / Co - Lab Design Studio (MEXICO)

VISIONING

Rojkind Arquitectos' Foro Boca. Courtesy of Rojkind Arquitectos

Aeropuerto Internacional de Ciudad de México / Norman Foster and Fernando Romero (USA \ NYC)

44th Drive / Dieguez Fridman Arquitectos (ARGENTINA)

Brewery at the Forks / 5468796 (CANADA)

Foro Boca / Michel Rojkind (MEXICO)

Maison Glacè / Elasticospa (CANADA)

PLOT 34, Laguna Estates / Matteo Fantoni Studio (URUGUAY)

DREAMING

Salisbury University Patricia R. Guerrieri Academic Commons / Sasaki © Jeremy Bitterman

Community Center of el Rodeao de Mora / Foro Arquitectos (COSTA RICA)

Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art SO-IL (USA \ NYC)

Albion District Library / Perkins + Will (CANADA)

Salisbury University Patricia R. Guerrieri Academic Commons / Sasaki (USA)

Colegio Maria Montessori Mazatlàn / EPA Arquitectos + Macias Peredo (MEXICO)

Illustre Municipalidad de Alto del Carmen / Espiral (CHILE)

Lima Convention Center / IDOM (USA \ MINNEAPOLIS)

RE-THINKING

Totihue Chapel / Gonzalo Mardones Viviani © Nico Saieh

Totihue Chapel / Gonzalo Mardones Arquitecto (CHILE)

Showroom Riccò Facade / SuperLimao Studio (BRAZIL)

Mass Moca | Building 6 / Burner Cott Architects (USA \ MAINE)

Bazilian Embassy in Chile / Ipiña+Nieto Architects (CHILE)