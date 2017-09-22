DesignIntelligence Announces Top Architecture Schools for 2017–2018

Save this picture! Milstein Hall at Cornell University / OMA. Image © Matthew Carbone

Which programs in the United States are best preparing students for a future in the profession? DesignIntelligence emailed architecture and interior design professionals from around the US and asked them to answer this question, using their answers to rank schools from the perspective of those with the power to hire graduates. According to the report, DesignIntelligence surveyed "a total of 2,654 hiring professionals from 1,923 professional practice organizations" in the fields of architecture, landscape architecture, and interior design.

Read on to see the top ten undergraduate and graduate programs in the United States. For more information on the methodology, in-depth information on the ranked schools, and additional lists (such as rankings on schools' focus areas like communication, engineering, and design technologies), check out the full report.

Top Undergraduate

Cornell University Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo Syracuse University Virginia Tech University of Southern California Rice University University of Texas, Austin Southern California Institute of Architecture Pratt Institute Rhode Island School of Design

Top Graduate

Harvard University Columbia University Cornell University Yale University Massachusetts Institute of Technology University of California, Los Angeles University of Pennsylvania University of California, Berkeley University of Southern California Washington University, St. Louis

News via DesignIntelligence

