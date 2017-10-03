World
  3. 10 Contemporary Portuguese Houses

10 Contemporary Portuguese Houses

  • 08:00 - 3 October, 2017
  • by
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
10 Contemporary Portuguese Houses

Housing is certainly one of the most interesting themes that present itself to the architect, after all designing a residence allows the study of the usage and customs of human beings according to their culture, desires and daily life. Each project brings a new customer and, with it, an unprecedented challenge.

Through the ten selected projects, it is possible to see the inventiveness of the architects and how each work distinguishes itself from the other through the colors, geometry, relation with surroundings or even the way in which it innovates when proposing a new daily life to its inhabitants. 

Grândola House / ColectivArquitectura

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House in Matosinhos / nu.ma | unipessoal

© ITS, Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS, Ivo Tavares Studio

Breiner 310 / EZZO

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

Paredes de Coura / Escritório de Arquitetos

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

House in Alentejo Coast / Aires Mateus

© Juan Rodriguez
© Juan Rodriguez

Monte Do Córrego / Atelier dos Remédios

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The Dovecote / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados

10 Contemporary Portuguese Houses, © Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Vigário House / AND-RÉ

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Amélia's House / M2.senos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House C:Z / SAMI-arquitectos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
