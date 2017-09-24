World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Spain
  5. Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
  6. PETRA. The Stone Atelier / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

PETRA. The Stone Atelier / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

  • 05:00 - 24 September, 2017
PETRA. The Stone Atelier / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
PETRA. The Stone Atelier / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, Courtesy of Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Courtesy of Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Courtesy of Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

  • Collaborating Architects

    Ruben March, María Masià, Fran Ayala, Estefanía Soriano, Pablo Camarasa, Sandra Insa, Santi Dueña, David Sastre, Sevak Asatrián, Álvaro Olivares, Eduardo Sancho, Esther Sanchis, Vicente Picó, Jose Manuel Arnao, Rosa Juanes, Gemma Aparicio, Giuseppe Felici,Silvia Bonet, Carmen Martí, Sergio Llobregat

  • Interior Design

    Alfaro Hofmann
    • More Specs Less Specs
Courtesy of Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Courtesy of Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

From the architect. Petra The Stone Atelier is a space in which three activities live together. On the one hand, it is an exhibition space for the company Stonehegen that shows stones from all over the world. The British cromlech that inspired the company serves as a reference to trace the geometry of the place. A circular furniture inside which we can discover the different natural stones. In this way, the numerous shades of marble, quartzite... are not contaminated by them and can focus attention on the material that is observed. The space is apparently empty, neutral, white, where you can find hidden stones, some of them semiprecious.

Courtesy of Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Courtesy of Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Courtesy of Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Courtesy of Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

The materials are classified according to the chromatic range. In concentric form, as in neolithic construction, there is a comfortable meeting room completely upholstered in black. It also uses the local as an exhibition space, which shows the pieces of furniture developed with natural stone as its protagonist.

Courtesy of Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Courtesy of Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

The third use of space is to house some offices of the brand. Natural lighting is sifted through the skylights, and artificial lighting helps to read the geometry of the room that is drawn on the ceiling. The project continues with the opening of spaces with the same values in several European capitals, starting in this case in front of the modernist building of the Mercado de Colón in Valencia, by the architect Demetrio Ribes.

Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Courtesy of Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Courtesy of Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Cite: "PETRA. The Stone Atelier / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos" 24 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880157/petra-the-stone-atelier-fran-silvestre-arquitectos/>

