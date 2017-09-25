World
  Flora Pavilion / Design School of Nanjing University of the Arts

Flora Pavilion / Design School of Nanjing University of the Arts

  • 19:00 - 25 September, 2017
Flora Pavilion / Design School of Nanjing University of the Arts
Flora Pavilion / Design School of Nanjing University of the Arts, Shared Color Space. Image © Yusi Chen
Shared Color Space. Image © Yusi Chen

Day View. Image © Yusi Chen
Shared Color Space. Image © Yusi Chen
Night View. Image © Yusi Chen

  • Architects

    Design School of Nanjing University of the Arts

  • Location

    Nanjing University of the Arts, Nanjing, Jiangsu China

  • Instructor

    Jiong Xu

  • Students

    Yunliang Lu, Yusi Chen, Zhenzhu Yu, Junyang Wu, Jiawei Huang, Qianru Bi, Yin Peng, Yan Hou Lou, Yutang Sang, Yangchen Zhao

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Yusi Chen
Day View. Image © Yusi Chen
Day View. Image © Yusi Chen

From the architect. This large space device is from the Design school of Nanjing University of the Arts. The creation concept of the work originates from the Roman flower goddess - Flora. The design team gives its new poetic meaning to the structure, and using the parametric tools, display and perform the form of "flower" by digital means, which forms a temporary pavilion with visual tension and space interest.

Shared Color Space. Image © Yusi Chen
Shared Color Space. Image © Yusi Chen

The work consists of 272 hollow stainless steel balls as structural locating nodes and a simple supporting structure system welded by 703 stainless steel tubes with different numbered lengths. The triangular meshes formed by the structure system are subdivided and optimized by the computer through the special-shaped surface. The triangular inlay uses the translucent PVC film. When it is in the sun or cloudy environment, the viewer at different times and different viewing angle will get a complete different visual feeling.

Elevation 3
Elevation 3
Night View. Image © Yusi Chen
Night View. Image © Yusi Chen
Structural Positioning
Structural Positioning

After completion, due to the artistic expression of the visual form as well as in the day under the epidermis and the color shadows together constitute a fantastic space field, it has received affection from different age level of viewers and to become a landmark shared art space on campus.

Shared Color Space. Image © Yusi Chen
Shared Color Space. Image © Yusi Chen
