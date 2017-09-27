Madrid's Forgotten Geometries Through The Lens of Joel Filipe
After the first series of photographs revealing Madrid's architectural geometries, Joel Filipe shared his work with us again; this time the Into the Fog series. In these photographs, Filipe presents, through a layer of mist, well-known projects featuring the skyline of the Spanish capital.
Filipe defines his photography as a complex experience, a challenge. His pictures are cold and show without adornment the forms and geometries that exist, but that can not be seen. In this work of rediscovery, we remember that architecture is an art that has the ability to surprise us on a daily basis.
When I build my narratives, architecture seems to be reborn and resumes a new life.
