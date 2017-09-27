World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Madrid's Forgotten Geometries Through The Lens of Joel Filipe

Madrid's Forgotten Geometries Through The Lens of Joel Filipe

  • 06:00 - 27 September, 2017
  • by
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Madrid's Forgotten Geometries Through The Lens of Joel Filipe
Save this picture!
Madrid's Forgotten Geometries Through The Lens of Joel Filipe, © Joel Filipe
© Joel Filipe

After the first series of photographs revealing Madrid's architectural geometries, Joel Filipe shared his work with us again; this time the Into the Fog series. In these photographs, Filipe presents, through a layer of mist, well-known projects featuring the skyline of the Spanish capital. 

PwC Tower / Carlos Rubio Carvajal and Enrique Álvarez-Sala Walther. Image © Joel Filipe PwC Tower/ Carlos Rubio Carvajal and Enrique Álvarez-Sala Walther + Torre Cepsa / Norman Foster. Image © Joel Filipe Crystal Tower/ César Pelli and Ortiz & Léon. Image © Joel Filipe Space Tower / Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, Henry N. Cobb, José Bruguera. Image © Joel Filipe + 12

Filipe defines his photography as a complex experience, a challenge. His pictures are cold and show without adornment the forms and geometries that exist, but that can not be seen. In this work of rediscovery, we remember that architecture is an art that has the ability to surprise us on a daily basis. 

When I build my narratives, architecture seems to be reborn and resumes a new life.

You can view the full photoset below:

Save this picture!
The English Court / Pablo Muñoz and Pedro Vilata. Image © Joel Filipe
The English Court / Pablo Muñoz and Pedro Vilata. Image © Joel Filipe
Save this picture!
PwC Tower/ Carlos Rubio Carvajal and Enrique Álvarez-Sala Walther + Torre Cepsa / Norman Foster. Image © Joel Filipe
PwC Tower/ Carlos Rubio Carvajal and Enrique Álvarez-Sala Walther + Torre Cepsa / Norman Foster. Image © Joel Filipe
Save this picture!
Cepsa Tower / Norman Foster. Image © Joel Filipe
Cepsa Tower / Norman Foster. Image © Joel Filipe
Save this picture!
PwC Tower / Carlos Rubio Carvajal and Enrique Álvarez-Sala Walther. Image © Joel Filipe
PwC Tower / Carlos Rubio Carvajal and Enrique Álvarez-Sala Walther. Image © Joel Filipe
Save this picture!
PwC Tower/ Carlos Rubio Carvajal and Enrique Álvarez-Sala Walther + Torre Cepsa / Norman Foster. Image © Joel Filipe
PwC Tower/ Carlos Rubio Carvajal and Enrique Álvarez-Sala Walther + Torre Cepsa / Norman Foster. Image © Joel Filipe
Save this picture!
Google HQ Madrid / Laszlo Varga. Image © Joel Filipe
Google HQ Madrid / Laszlo Varga. Image © Joel Filipe
Save this picture!
Crystal Tower/ César Pelli and Ortiz & Léon. Image © Joel Filipe
Crystal Tower/ César Pelli and Ortiz & Léon. Image © Joel Filipe
Save this picture!
Cepsa Tower / Norman Foster. Image © Joel Filipe
Cepsa Tower / Norman Foster. Image © Joel Filipe
Save this picture!
Crystal Tower/ César Pelli and Ortiz & Léon. Image © Joel Filipe
Crystal Tower/ César Pelli and Ortiz & Léon. Image © Joel Filipe
Save this picture!
Space Tower / Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, Henry N. Cobb, José Bruguera. Image © Joel Filipe
Space Tower / Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, Henry N. Cobb, José Bruguera. Image © Joel Filipe
Save this picture!
Space Tower / Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, Henry N. Cobb, José Bruguera. Image © Joel Filipe
Space Tower / Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, Henry N. Cobb, José Bruguera. Image © Joel Filipe
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Picado, Miguel. "Madrid's Forgotten Geometries Through The Lens of Joel Filipe" [Las geometrías olvidadas de Madrid, según Joel Filipe] 27 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880154/madrids-forgotten-geometries-through-the-lens-of-joel-filipe/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »