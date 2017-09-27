Madrid's Forgotten Geometries Through The Lens of Joel Filipe

After the first series of photographs revealing Madrid's architectural geometries, Joel Filipe shared his work with us again; this time the Into the Fog series. In these photographs, Filipe presents, through a layer of mist, well-known projects featuring the skyline of the Spanish capital.

+ 12

Filipe defines his photography as a complex experience, a challenge. His pictures are cold and show without adornment the forms and geometries that exist, but that can not be seen. In this work of rediscovery, we remember that architecture is an art that has the ability to surprise us on a daily basis.

When I build my narratives, architecture seems to be reborn and resumes a new life.

You can view the full photoset below:

Save this picture! The English Court / Pablo Muñoz and Pedro Vilata. Image © Joel Filipe

Save this picture! PwC Tower/ Carlos Rubio Carvajal and Enrique Álvarez-Sala Walther + Torre Cepsa / Norman Foster. Image © Joel Filipe

Save this picture! Cepsa Tower / Norman Foster. Image © Joel Filipe

Save this picture! PwC Tower / Carlos Rubio Carvajal and Enrique Álvarez-Sala Walther. Image © Joel Filipe

Save this picture! PwC Tower/ Carlos Rubio Carvajal and Enrique Álvarez-Sala Walther + Torre Cepsa / Norman Foster. Image © Joel Filipe

Save this picture! Google HQ Madrid / Laszlo Varga. Image © Joel Filipe

Save this picture! Crystal Tower/ César Pelli and Ortiz & Léon. Image © Joel Filipe

Save this picture! Cepsa Tower / Norman Foster. Image © Joel Filipe

Save this picture! Crystal Tower/ César Pelli and Ortiz & Léon. Image © Joel Filipe

Save this picture! Space Tower / Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, Henry N. Cobb, José Bruguera. Image © Joel Filipe