Dplus Intertrade Head Office / Pure Architect

  • 15:00 - 22 September, 2017
Dplus Intertrade Head Office / Pure Architect
Dplus Intertrade Head Office / Pure Architect, © Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

© Chaovarith Poonphol © Chaovarith Poonphol © Chaovarith Poonphol © Chaovarith Poonphol + 52

  • Architects

    Pure Architect

  • Location

    123 Thanon Nonsi, Khwaeng Chong Nonsi, Khet Yan Nawa, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand

  • Area

    1600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Chaovarith Poonphol

  • Contractor

    Perfect Leaf Decorate and Construction Co.,Ltd

  • Structural Engineer

    Teerayut Surasakchalothon

  • System Engineer

    TS Electric Engineering

  • Client

    DPlus InterTrade Company Limited
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol
Facade
Facade

From the architect. DPlus Intertrade, an electronic accessory trading company in Thailand, aims to re-brand, to re-energize teams to move forward as a family and to renew employees’ quality of life through a renovation project.   The concept design of this project is to make it comfortable enough to feel like home while bright and cheerful enough to make employees feel energized and empowered.

© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

The blue color, which is the company color, was mainly used with a mix of red, yellow, orange, and green to establish a sense of cheerfulness and entertainment inside the space. Diverse colors were also inserted to distinguish between different floors and functions of the building.

Meeting Room Sketch
Meeting Room Sketch
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

The design of building’s facade also acted as an eye illusion - a silence dynamic. By inserting letter D, a company name, on the side of the aluminum facade, it gives a transformation that our eyes can see differently from a different angle. The letter D is visible on some angle of the building and disappear on a different position. We established the notion of movement through this letter by the transformation of an illusion. From a different perspective, the building can communicate in different languages.

© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

Another interesting aspect on the facade of this building is louver. This aluminum louver facade was assembled in a diagonal direction to represent the characteristic of this company not to be a simple straight and having a mundane design. This continuous diagonal louver gives a lively feeling and smoothness of vision. Since there is no blocking frame between each floor.

© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol
Meeting Space Sketch
Meeting Space Sketch

Moreover, the designer also involved feng-shui characteristic into the design. Water and green area were inserted in front of the building and brown color was painted on the back of the building. Water representing water element on feng-shui means smoothness, flexible, and tranquil.

© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

Brown color representing earth element means wealth. And green color representing wood element means growth and aesthetic. The overall design of this building not only enhances in an aesthetic aspect but also enhances the life quality of users. This silence dynamic design gives movement and life to the space along with the use of bright and colorful tone of color.

© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol
Cite: "Dplus Intertrade Head Office / Pure Architect" 22 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880150/dplus-intertrade-head-office-pure-architect/>

