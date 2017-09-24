World
  7. Horizon / VOIS Architects

Horizon / VOIS Architects

  • 02:00 - 24 September, 2017
Horizon / VOIS Architects
Horizon / VOIS Architects, © Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

© Athina Souli © Athina Souli © Erieta Attali © Athina Souli + 27

  • Landscape Architect

    ECOSCAPES

  • Construction

    Doriki Techniki

  • Light Design

    HALO

  • Bathroom Fittings

    Dornbracht

  • Casings

    Panorama

  • Hardware

    Pien boon for formani

  • Ceiling Fan

    Boffi
© Athina Souli
© Athina Souli

From the architect. The summer house was designed by VOIS architects in 2012. The name, “H_orizon”, derives from the two basic elements of the design. “H” constitutes the configuration of the building that resembles the shape of the letter, where the main volumes expand symmetrically along the axis SW - SE. “Orizon”, from the aim of the design and the need for the house to remain in continuous connection to the open “orizon”.

Elevations
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

Through the void, created between the two main volumes, a frame is created that captures the perpetual energy and alternating images of the sea horizon. This element remains as a focal point of the house that concentrates on daily family activity and movements of the natural scenery. At the same time it is the point from which the viewpoints begin and extend.

© Athina Souli

The house emerges from the landscape and the landscape evolves linearly as an extension of the house. The entrance to the house happens through an extended pathway that is surrounded by an inclined plane. The gradual walk leads the visitor towards the main living area.

© Athina Souli

The seating area is created on a recessed level in order to allow for unobscured views. The bedrooms and supporting areas are situated in a balanced manner on each side of the main axis. The pool situated in front of the living area follows the linear direction towards the horizon emerging the blue surfaces of the water.

© Athina Souli
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Greece
Cite: "Horizon / VOIS Architects" 24 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880114/horizon-vois-architects/>

