Ship Chandler’s Warehouse, Skibshandlen / RAVN Arkitektur

+ 23

Architects RAVN Arkitektur

Location Havnepladsen, 7100 Vejle, Denmark

Lead Architects Søren Ravn, Poul Henning Sørensen, Anne Ellegaard Pedersen

Area 690.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs Adam Mørk

Engineer Hundsbæk & Henriksen

Contractor Ove Larsen

Client Kirk & Thorsen More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Originally built as the home of shipowner Carl Hansen, the building marks the location of Vejle’s earliest harbor front. In 1931 the building was transformed into a ship chandlers’ warehouse and shop and functioned as such until recently. RAVN Arkitektur was given the task of converting the historic building into a modern high-end office space, catering to the needs of an ambitious investment company.

The brief was to preserve and restore the building’s east-facing facade, whilst creating an interior suitable for a contemporary office. As has been the case for nearly 100 years the ground floor and basement are occupied by a shop. The Eastern facade is characterized by the carefully restored columns, cornices, and parapets. The original bricks and tiles were restored to their original splendor, adding bright color to the exterior.

Towards the back of the building, a new private courtyard provides an enclosed parking space and a place for private contemplation for those working in the building. An entrance portal clad in tombac marks the transition from old to new. The ornamented and highly decorated facade is contrasted by the rawness and simple lines of the interior. The original brick walls have been left exposed, whilst the new interior walls stand crisp and white.

The project was nominated for the 2017 RENOVER award - Denmark’s most prestigious architecture award for renovation and transformation projects. The panel of judges was particularly impressed by the project’s attention to detail and the high quality of the architecture and craftsmanship of both the interior and exterior.