DZNE German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases / wulf architekten

Architects wulf architekten

Location Sigmund-Freud-Straße 27, 53127 Bonn, Germany

Area 35938.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Client Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen in der

Project Management Drees & Sommer Köln

Competition Team Steffen Vogt, Andreas Moll, Boris Weix

Planning Team Steffen Vogt, Harald Baumann, Julia Beierbach, Regina Brenner, Indre Herrmann, Andreas Kolb, Anja Lauser, Daniela Momirowski, Cristiana Moura, Jakup Pakula, Sonja Schmuker, Sebastian Stocker, Gaston Stoff, Anna Teresa Tiefert, Stephan Tittl, Boris Weix, Ana Yotova

Local Construction Management: Alber & Schulze Baumanagement GmbH

Structure Planning Mayr | Ludescher | Partner

HVS Planning IWP Ingenieurbüro für Systemplanung GmbH +IGF Ingenieurgesellschaft Feldmeier mbH

Electrical Planning ibb Burrer & Deuring Ingenieurbüro GmbH

Laboratory Planning Dr. Heinekamp Labor- und Institutsplanung

Building Physics / Facade planning / Coordination of the Valuation as Sustainable Buildin DS-Plan Ingenieurgesellschaft für ganzheitliche Bauberatung

Fire protection HHP Nord/Ost Beratende Ingenieure GmbH

Orientation System büro uebele visuelle kommunikation

Landscape Architect Adler & Olesch Mainz GmbH

Art on the Building Rob Mulholland, Sculptor and Environmental Artist,

From the architect. The new building for the DZNE, where the similarities and differences of various brain diseases are studied, is located on the southern edge of University Hospital’s Venusberg Campus in Bonn. With a usable floor area of approximately 16,000 m2, the DZNE provides optimal scientific conditions for an international team of more than 500 employees and visiting researchers.

The building volume is split into three distinctive, organically shaped individual buildings. These form a coherent ensemble with extensive intervening outdoor spaces. The three-part division corresponds exactly to the internal functions: the entrance building with all the general facilities – which include an auditorium, a cafeteria, a library, and the clinical research department; the central research building with all the laboratory facilities and offices; and the preclinical institute. The three buildings are joined by hinges that can be used as meeting points.

The site’s defining element is a pine forest. Despite enclosing a considerable amount of space, the buildings are successfully integrated within the forest by virtue of their forms and the design of their facades. Even though the workplaces are up to 17 meters away from the facade, the building’s forest setting can be felt everywhere. This feeling is underscored by the striking facade of glass fins, which draws attention to the forest, reflects it inward as well as outward, and takes on the colors of its foliage as they change with the seasons.

With their flowing contours, the three-story buildings reinforce the impression of openness and transparency and emphasize the special status of the DZNE as the culmination of the University Hospital campus. Whereas the ensemble opens out toward the forest to the south and east, the entrance building at the north establishes a clear presence and a distinctive point of arrival for the DZNE. Upon entering the building through the main entrance, you immediately perceive the forest – an impression that is particularly impressive because a thirty-meter-deep, four-story-high entrance hall lies in between. Inside and outside enter into a surprisingly strong dialogue.