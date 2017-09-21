World
Baan Phermsang-ngam / b l a n k s t u d i o

  • 22:00 - 21 September, 2017
Baan Phermsang-ngam / b l a n k s t u d i o
Baan Phermsang-ngam / b l a n k s t u d i o, © Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

  • Architects

    b l a n k s t u d i o

  • Location

    Chiang Mai, Thailand

  • Design Team

    Ukrit Borwornsin, Satawatch Katlivong, Palida Settasuporn, Naphitchaya Phermsang-ngam

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

From the architect. According to the owner, who is the structural engineer, steel plate cladding is used as the conceptual material in order to represent the career of the owner. This material will be presented in every transitional space that it can navigate users to every function in the house. Steel plates will not be painted or added by any decoration because the architects would like to present the beauty of the original materials.              

Isonometric
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

The courtyard is designed to connect the indoor and outdoor space together. Therefore, the natural light can be reached into every space around the courtyard to make the users keep in with the senses of convenience, calmness, and also liveliness because of the air that can flow very well as the courtyard is connected with every space of the house.

© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

Moreover, the double-wall facade is used on the second floor because of the limitation of the space. However, this facade helps to protect the heat from the outside and also create the private view for the users. The different widths of voids on the facade are designed concerning the interior function and the view of the surrounding contexts.

© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

Lastly, the skylight in the hall is designed in order to bring the all-day natural light into the transitional space. In consequence, the users can keep in with the sense of liveliness whether they are on the first floor or the second floor.

© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Thailand
Cite: "Baan Phermsang-ngam / b l a n k s t u d i o" 21 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880108/baan-phermsang-ngam-b-l-a-n-k-s-t-u-d-i-o/>

