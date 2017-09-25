World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Peru
  5. Barclay & Crousse
  6. 2013
  House D3 / Barclay & Crousse

House D3 / Barclay & Crousse

  09:00 - 25 September, 2017
House D3 / Barclay & Crousse
© Gonzalo Cáceres
© Gonzalo Cáceres

© Gonzalo Cáceres

  • Architects

    Barclay & Crousse

  • Location

    Cercado de Lima, Peru

  • Architects in Charge

    Sandra Barclay, Jean Pierre Crousse

  • Area

    856.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Gonzalo Cáceres
© Gonzalo Cáceres
© Gonzalo Cáceres

From the architect. The project explores the complex relationship between intimacy, domesticity, spatial expansion and transparency, inspired on the traditional limean houses, which respond to an introverted scheme where the street façade, opaque and abstract, give place to a lively courtyard in the interior through a single space called zaguán.

© Gonzalo Cáceres
© Gonzalo Cáceres

In this project, the apparent opacity and heaviness of the house, seen from the street, is transformed in fluid, transparent and lighted spaces once we get in the interior of the house and the interior garden, treated as a green patio. A multiple storey space defines the threshold where intimacy comes to be.

© Gonzalo Cáceres
© Gonzalo Cáceres

The house is organized in three levels in the vertical sense and in a square angle in the horizontal sense. The vertical organization responds to the program, while the horizontal organization responds to context and orientation.

Section 02
Section 02
Section 04
Section 04

The service area and ludic spaces are located in the basement, but open to mineral patios connected to the ground floor by ramps. The bedrooms are located in the upper level, framing views over the suburbs. Both levels define a transparent space that defines the social area, opening thoroughly to the green patio.  

© Gonzalo Cáceres
© Gonzalo Cáceres

This social level links the mineral and green patios offering many ways to live the house, depending on the time and the weather conditions.  These spaces offer a great flexibility and adaptability so to admit evolution in uses and the pleasure of continuously re-discovering your own home.

© Gonzalo Cáceres
© Gonzalo Cáceres
Products:

Glass Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Peru
Cite: "House D3 / Barclay & Crousse" 25 Sep 2017. ArchDaily.

