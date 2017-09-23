World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. The Netherlands
  5. UArchitects
  6. 2017
  7. IKC de Geluksvogel / UArchitects

IKC de Geluksvogel / UArchitects

  • 05:00 - 23 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
IKC de Geluksvogel / UArchitects
Save this picture!
IKC de Geluksvogel / UArchitects, East side. Image © Daan Dijkmeijer and UArchitects
East side. Image © Daan Dijkmeijer and UArchitects

South side. Image © Daan Dijkmeijer and UArchitects Head staircase - ground floor direction gym. Image © Daan Dijkmeijer and UArchitects Side from street. Image © Daan Dijkmeijer and UArchitects connection wood. Image © Daan Dijkmeijer and UArchitects + 30

  • Contractor

    BMV

  • Consultant

    ZRi

  • Construction consultant

    Castermans

  • HVAC consultant

    K+ adviesgroep

  • Environment consultant

    CNME
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
East side playground. Image © Daan Dijkmeijer and UArchitects
East side playground. Image © Daan Dijkmeijer and UArchitects

From the architect. This a unique sustainable and digital school in the Netherlands.

Two existing schools in two neighbouring locations in Maastricht are merging into a new school on a new location in that city. This particular location was chosen to strengthen the weak social structure of the two neighbourhoods and to introduce a new digital education system to learn also more about the environment, nature and sustainability.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Even the playground outside has different zones to help children (re)discover nature and explore their world by means of experiments or to build and test objects.

Save this picture!
South side. Image © Daan Dijkmeijer and UArchitects
South side. Image © Daan Dijkmeijer and UArchitects

The digital way of teaching is for the most part paperless (virtual), which is represented in the architecture of the building. It shows a brick element with random messages in binary code (1 and 0) on the façade, as a reflection of this digitalized education system and the virtual reality in which we live today. The façade acts as the messenger of our digital world. Not in a direct, obvious way but more indirect, by the irregular placing of the bricks in patterns.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
East side playground. Image © Daan Dijkmeijer and UArchitects
East side playground. Image © Daan Dijkmeijer and UArchitects

This is a school that holds a kindergarten, a primary school, a gym and a library. A school with different types of users that work closely together to combine environmental and digital teaching to reach a new level of education. The concept of environmental teaching can be found on different levels, from virtual reality to the building itself, making it the green and modern digital school.

Save this picture!
Ground floor open classes. Image © Daan Dijkmeijer and UArchitects
Ground floor open classes. Image © Daan Dijkmeijer and UArchitects

Both the school and the building are not designed around a classically organized educational system but around the concept of free movement and free use of spaces. We used the concept of a flock of birds to predict the movement of the users (children) through the building, which is how we designed the various spaces in the school. The educational space in the school is not limited to the classrooms but can continue in different open spaces with a different purpose. This open plan will encourage the free flow between and use of the spaces; education will not be limited by walls or doors. It even continues outside to the playground and the terraces on the first floor.

Save this picture!
mainstair ground floor . Image © Daan Dijkmeijer and UArchitects
mainstair ground floor . Image © Daan Dijkmeijer and UArchitects
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools The Netherlands
Cite: "IKC de Geluksvogel / UArchitects" 23 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880091/ikc-de-geluksvogel-uarchitects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »