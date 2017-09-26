World
  7. Little House. Big City / Office of Architecture

Little House. Big City / Office of Architecture

  • 15:00 - 26 September, 2017
Little House. Big City / Office of Architecture
Little House. Big City / Office of Architecture, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo © Matthew Williams © Matthew Williams © Matthew Williams

  • General Contractor

    Montestbuild, Inc.

  • Structural Engineer

    Blue Sky Design

  • Code Consultants / Expeditors

    James Anzalone; Sol Building Consultants

  • Millwork

    Matthew Gribbon

  • Steel Stair

    Brooklyn Metal Fab
    More Specs
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

From the architect. The owners of this 11-foot-wide row house in Brooklyn were faced with a conundrum that many young families in New York eventually confront: the possibility of sacrificing location for space. After living in the house for eight years, the pair – an architect and jewelry designer – chose to expand in order to make room for their two growing children and remain in the Brooklyn neighborhood they had come to admire. The original 2-story, 1000SF home was completely gutted and extended to 4 levels by adding a bedroom suite above and digging a new urban mudroom below.

Section Perspective
Section Perspective

The narrowness of the house required the design to make effective yet frugal use of space; every inch was important. Precise positioning of walls, doors, and windows was crucial as each floor was planned to serve a purpose. The lowest level serves as a new entry, storage, laundry, and mechanical area; the first floor is a continuous public space with living, dining, kitchen, and library opening to gardens in the front and back; the second contains two kids' bedrooms along with a 2-sink bathroom; while the topmost level holds the master suite with a sleeping area, bathroom, balcony, and terrace.

© Matthew Williams
© Matthew Williams
Proposed Plans
Proposed Plans
© Matthew Williams
© Matthew Williams

A slender steel stair repositioned on the south side party wall connects the house vertically and draws more light, air, and views into the building. Materials throughout the home are modest, natural, and unassuming: the rawness of unfinished steel and character-grade walnut is juxtaposed with the simple refinement of honed Carrara marble and matte ceramic hex tiles. The result is a home that is not just larger, but livelier – filled with the possibility to do more and stay longer in a city that requires its residents to be resourceful.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
