Sarmashgh Office / Kohankhesht Architecture Group

Architects Kohankhesht Architecture Group

Location Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

Architect in Charge Mohammad Ali Naghikhani

Design Team Mohsen Samiei, Mohsen Taghizade , Mohsen Hosseini, Rohollah Tabaei

Area 682.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Ali Daghigh

Contractor Morteza Nayebzaman

Client Sarmashgh Office (Mahdi Mirzadaei, Hossein Moslemi

3D Modelling & Illustrator Hamidreza Majnooni

From the architect. The project was referred to our office when the architectural plans had been designed. Through negotiation with the project’s owner and based on his requirements and expectations, the plans were modified. The improved plans enjoyed the benefits of more purity of space, maximum exposure to sunlight and optimum usage of the occupancy so that the spaces form is a single whole and the horizontal circulation and connection of the plans are not interrupted while the stairway and elevator are merely used for access to various spaces.

As the site and land of the project is situated in a multiple context of the residential and administrative occupancy, in designing the external façade (southern and northern), we attempted to design the southern view, situated along with the main street, to express and expose the administrative occupancy of the building, whereas the northern view, located in the alley, is connected with the adjacent residential buildings. Therefore, in the southern façade, the brick walls were designed with various angles so as to not only do they control the light in the uniform internal space but also they balance the inconsistent and heterogeneous outside views for users.

The brick walls, inside and outside the building, create light and shade in a pleasant way during the daytime and when they are blended with the plants, they create particular attraction for inside users and outer pedestrians. The employment of “brick” as the main material points to the traditional monuments and the identity of the district context.