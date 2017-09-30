World
Sarmashgh Office / Kohankhesht Architecture Group

  • 02:00 - 30 September, 2017
Sarmashgh Office / Kohankhesht Architecture Group
Sarmashgh Office / Kohankhesht Architecture Group, © Ali Daghigh
© Ali Daghigh

© Ali Daghigh

  • Architects

    Kohankhesht Architecture Group

  • Location

    Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

  • Architect in Charge

    Mohammad Ali Naghikhani

  • Design Team

    Mohsen Samiei, Mohsen Taghizade , Mohsen Hosseini, Rohollah Tabaei

  • Area

    682.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ali Daghigh

  • Contractor

    Morteza Nayebzaman

  • Client

    Sarmashgh Office (Mahdi Mirzadaei, Hossein Moslemi

  • 3D Modelling & Illustrator

    Hamidreza Majnooni
© Ali Daghigh
© Ali Daghigh

From the architect. The project was referred to our office when the architectural plans had been designed. Through negotiation with the project’s owner and based on his requirements and expectations, the plans were modified. The improved plans enjoyed the benefits of more purity of space, maximum exposure to sunlight and optimum usage of the occupancy so that the spaces form is a single whole and the horizontal circulation and connection of the plans are not interrupted while the stairway and elevator are merely used for access to various spaces.

Section
Section

As the site and land of the project is situated in a multiple context of the residential and administrative occupancy, in designing the external façade (southern and northern), we attempted to design the southern view, situated along with the main street, to express and expose the administrative occupancy of the building, whereas the northern view, located in the alley, is connected with the adjacent residential buildings. Therefore, in the southern façade, the brick walls were designed with various angles so as to not only do they control the light in the uniform internal space but also they balance the inconsistent and heterogeneous outside views for users.

© Ali Daghigh
© Ali Daghigh

The brick walls, inside and outside the building, create light and shade in a pleasant way during the daytime and when they are blended with the plants, they create particular attraction for inside users and outer pedestrians. The employment of “brick” as the main material points to the traditional monuments and the identity of the district context.

© Ali Daghigh
© Ali Daghigh
Diagram
Diagram
© Ali Daghigh
© Ali Daghigh
