Fredericia, Denmark Embellished by EASA 2017 Student Installations

In the summer of 2017, Fredericia, Denmark was touched by EASA [European Architecture Students Assembly]. The largest network of architecture students in Europe, EASA is a diverse community where the common language is architecture. The theme for EASA 2017 was: Hospitality - Finding the Framework. Hospitality was the foundation for the 30 different projects the groups of students worked on for two weeks.

The EASA community includes 500 students representing over 40 countries and 200 different architecture schools. Run by students, for students, EASA had an organizing board of 12 international architecture students this year who were chosen by EASA.

A few of EASA’s goals are to connect with the local community and be a catalyst of change in the urban environment it chooses each year. Located at a major highway intersection, the city of Fredericia was chosen by EASA for its central location and historic ramparts which give the city defined physical boundaries. Fredericia’s history is rooted in diversity and industrialization.

The theme of hospitality, and finding the framework, reflects the historical and modern-day challenges the city of Fredericia faces. Theoretical and practical workshops helped the EASA community to further analyze hospitality and frameworks for it.

The following projects, completed at EASA 2017, reflect the student's responses to the world’s current hospitality crisis.

