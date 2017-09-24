Constructing the Curriculum: William McDonough's Cradle to Cradle Building to Inspire the Next Generation

Save this picture! Courtesy of William McDonough + Partners

Tackling the widespread issue of climate change, Universidad EAN (UEAN) in Bogotá, Colombia illustrates the same construction philosophy taught to the students in their new building under the title of ‘Project Legacy.' As the next generation fill the seats of the new auditorium they will be party to the very thinking that went behind the building, solidifying their knowledge as they get to experience it first-hand.

The architects, William McDonough + Partners, are no stranger to the cradle-to-cradle ethos that inspires their sustainable approach. The philosophy models the human industry on the processes within nature to maximise usage of materials for as long as possible – recovering and regenerating products. These perpetual cycles are a long-term solution to the dominant system that uses the cheapest materials in manufacturing.

The design for Project Legacy aims to stimulate creative thinking and encourage further innovation, whether through developing new products in the engineering curriculum or creating new companies in the business and finance curricula - Herbert Perico Crissien, President of the Board, Universidad EAN.

Covering 85% of the façade, the WonderFrame modular system defines the building as the triangular panels depict the scattered sunlight from amongst the trees, providing both shade and daylight. McDonough’s frame structure was originally designed for the 2016 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland as the temporary ICEhouse™ (Innovation for the Circular Economy), having been rebuilt since in 2017 and will continue to be assembled and reused as the official meeting space in 2018. The UEAN WonderFrame will compose of commonly available materials and be the largest structure of this building system so far.

Solar chimneys will assist the building’s natural ventilation as air is drawn up out of the roof from the building where operable windows feature on each façade. The structure will be one of the first to be a part of the new pathway for naturally ventilated projects in Colombia. The new protocol has recently been accepted by the U.S. Green Building Council as an opportunity to gain energy credits in the LEED rating system as Project Legacy aims for the LEED ™ Gold rating.

Within the new building, there will be an auditorium, classrooms, administration offices, laboratories, a cafeteria and even an indoor basketball court. There is also plenty of outdoor space to enjoy Bogotá’s weather at the ground floor and on a terrace at the sixth floor.

Groundworks are set to begin in the last few months of 2017.

