Suspended LED Lighting Installation Projects The Pulse of City Life in Stockholm

Designed by David Svensson, a total of 400 meters of a neon resembled warm white LED from GE is a work of art representing the pulse of city life in busy Stockholm station.

The project, a piece of suspended light, is built by metal profiles and a ceiling where the warm and white light of a series of LED strips is projected, in the quest to represent the basic visual language of the line.

From the architect. The Stockholm City Line (Citybanan) is a new commuter railway tunnel beneath central Stockholm in Sweden which is used by the Stockholm Commuter Rail. The line entered service on 10 July 2017.



The line is 7.4 kilometers long, double track and electrified. It has two stations: Stockholm City Station and the Odenplan Station.

Life Line is a site-specific artwork at the Odenplan station, based on the line as a drawing and as a basic visual language.

Its starting point was my sons birth in the summer of 2012 and his pulse before the birth during the labor. The shining lines who are showing the child´s pulse become a metaphor for life. The different lines who relate to each other become like a kind of topographical landscape, a 350 square meter big light piece.

The Artwork consists of a neon resembled warm white LED from GE, a total of 400 meters distributed over 32 lines that also becomes a part of the general lighting.

A Station in Stockholm city center is of course very much about movement. I See the station as an image of the city pulse and its life. People commute with the public transportation from home to work, to school and other activities. and back again. A station is perfused by a flow of people and it becomes like a natural cycle.

Architect: David Svensson

Location: The Stockholm City Line, Odenplan Station, 113 22 Stockholm, Sweden

Year: 2017

Area: 350 square meter architectural light piece. A total of 400 meter LED distributed over 32 lines

Collaborators: Architect Edvin Bylander at FOJAB arkitekter, Nordiska Neon & Diod, Trafikverket

Photography: David Svensson, Hans Ekestang