  ArchDaily
  News
  Suspended LED Lighting Installation Projects The Pulse of City Life in Stockholm

Suspended LED Lighting Installation Projects The Pulse of City Life in Stockholm

Suspended LED Lighting Installation Projects The Pulse of City Life in Stockholm
Save this picture!
Suspended LED Lighting Installation Projects The Pulse of City Life in Stockholm, © David Svensson
© David Svensson

Designed by David Svensson, a total of 400 meters of a neon resembled warm white LED from GE is a work of art representing the pulse of city life in busy Stockholm station. 

The project, a piece of suspended light, is built by metal profiles and a ceiling where the warm and white light of a series of LED strips is projected, in the quest to represent the basic visual language of the line. 

Save this picture!
© David Svensson
© David Svensson

From the architect. The Stockholm City Line (Citybanan) is a new commuter railway tunnel beneath central Stockholm in Sweden which is used by the Stockholm Commuter Rail. The line entered service on 10 July 2017.

The line is 7.4 kilometers long, double track and electrified. It has two stations: Stockholm City Station and the Odenplan Station. 

Save this picture!
© David Svensson
© David Svensson

Life Line is a site-specific artwork at the Odenplan station, based on the line as a drawing and as a basic visual language.

Save this picture!
© David Svensson
© David Svensson

Its starting point was my sons birth in the summer of 2012 and his pulse before the birth during the labor. The shining lines who are showing the child´s pulse become a metaphor for life. The different lines who relate to each other become like a kind of topographical landscape, a 350 square meter big light piece.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Firma: David Svensson
Cortesía de Firma: David Svensson

The Artwork consists of a neon resembled warm white LED from GE, a total of 400 meters distributed over 32 lines that also becomes a part of the general lighting.

Save this picture!
Model
Model

A Station in Stockholm city center is of course very much about movement. I See the station as an image of the city pulse and its life. People commute with the public transportation from home to work, to school and other activities. and back again. A station is perfused by a flow of people and it becomes like a natural cycle. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Architect: David Svensson
Location: The Stockholm City Line, Odenplan Station, 113 22 Stockholm, Sweden
Year: 2017
Area: 350 square meter architectural light piece. A total of 400 meter LED distributed over 32 lines
Collaborators: Architect Edvin Bylander at FOJAB arkitekter, Nordiska Neon & Diod, Trafikverket
Photography: David Svensson, Hans Ekestang  

Save this article


News Misc
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Suspended LED Lighting Installation Projects The Pulse of City Life in Stockholm" [Una instalación de iluminación LED suspendida en el espacio público de Estocolmo] 28 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Franco, José Tomás) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880053/suspended-led-lighting-installation-projects-the-pulse-of-city-life-in-stockholm/>

