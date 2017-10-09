World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 3 Different Ways to Use a Shipping Container on Your Next Project

3 Different Ways to Use a Shipping Container on Your Next Project

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
3 Different Ways to Use a Shipping Container on Your Next Project

Recycling material in architecture is becoming increasingly valued in order to enable the creation of sustainable projects. Certainly, naval containers have been one of the elements that have gained prominence in recent years for the design of private and public buildings that respect the environment. In addition to the ecological appeal, containers are a viable choice due to the speed and ease of assembly, the option of a cleaner construction site, or even the different design solutions that this material provides. With their standardized sizes, it becomes possible to create a modular structure that allows infinite possibilities of intervention, so that it suits different uses.

We have gathered here 20 examples of works that adopt the use of containers and some tips that will certainly help you on your next project.

Residential Use

The modulated containers housing establishes a complete production system. This system brings some challenges, such as internal temperature control. To solve this, it is important to study the orientation of the ground and the implementation of the project in order to take advantage of the local climate and to line the inner layers with thermo-acoustic insulation to guarantee the user’s comfort. However, there are also advantages such as ease of assembly. In some cases, each container requires approximately half an hour to be raised. The box structure, doors, windows, roofing, floors, and walls can be completely prefabricated drastically reducing construction time. 

Huiini House / S+ diseño

Save this picture!
© Mito Covarrubias
© Mito Covarrubias

Un Dernier Voyage / Spray Architecture + Gabrielle Vella-Boucaud

Save this picture!
© Jelena Stajic
© Jelena Stajic

Lettuce House / HE Ding, WANG Wei, KONG Lingchen

Save this picture!
© LI Minfei
© LI Minfei

Commercial / Institutional Use

Commercial and institutional uses can benefit from the rhythm of the modular structure to create movement. In addition, the ease of transport of containers is highlighted, facilitating transportation and assembly of the same project for reuse in several places.

Container Stack Pavilion / People's Architecture

Save this picture!
Cortesia de People’s Architecture Office
Cortesia de People’s Architecture Office

APAP OpenSchool / LOT-EK Architecture & Design

Save this picture!
© Kim Myoung-Sik
© Kim Myoung-Sik

SUPERISCÓPIO / Pedro Barata e Arquitetos Associados

Save this picture!
© Osvaldo Castro, Fábio Cansado
© Osvaldo Castro, Fábio Cansado

Made To Be Moved / Arcgency

Save this picture!
© COAST_ Rasmus Hjortshøj
© COAST_ Rasmus Hjortshøj

Sanlitun South / LOT-EK Architecture & Design

Save this picture!
© Shu He
© Shu He

Public Infrastructure

The container can be complemented by small amounts and other types of structures, through different design strategies it can configure a fundamental element to create ephemeral or fixed buildings for public use. As we can see in the following two examples:

Container Park / ATÖLYE Labs

Save this picture!
© Yerçekim Photography
© Yerçekim Photography

Kontenerart 2015 / Adam Wierciński Architekt

Save this picture!
© Przemyslaw Turlej
© Przemyslaw Turlej

11 Tips You Need To Know Before Building A Shipping Container Home

One of the more niche trends in sustainable design of the past few years has been the re-use of shipping containers in order to create the structure of a building.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Misc
Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "3 Different Ways to Use a Shipping Container on Your Next Project" 09 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880052/3-different-ways-to-use-a-shipping-container-on-your-next-project/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »