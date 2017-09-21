Adrogue Chico I House / Jorgelina Tortorici

+ 33

Architects Jorgelina Tortorici

Location Adrogué, Argentina

Associated Architects Nicolás Lanza, Alejo Fernández

Engeneer Claudio Iannece

Area 280.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photography Federico Kulekdjian

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. In a gated community of Adrogué, we made a project with the objective of achieving a "central" space from where you could understand the whole house. We focused on achieving an open ground floor, interior-exterior continuity and cross ventilation.

In front of the house, we created a patio to hierarchize the access, as well as isolate the living and dining room from the boundaries of the lot. Once inside, the whole arrangement of the ground floor can be understood in a very simple way from the upper floor.

A sidebar that groups the private area, releases the ground floor allowing cross views and outward boundaries.

On the upper floor, the bedrooms integrate into the double height and thus connect the upper floor with the ground floor, creating an L-shaped double height.

The use of sunlight for all sectors, as well as their ventilation is a constant in all areas of the house for the energy savings. The purpose of the lateral walls is to gain privacy and approach the concept of shared wall limits.

VOLUMETRY - PROGRAM

The Project is synthesized with inverted casetonado that rests in two partitions of reinforced concrete which form the sides, achieving a portico that surrounds the central space of the house.

This doble high space, in ground floor, is delimited with a volume of brick seen that encloses the main room and the toilette.

On the upper floor, the L-shaped mezzanine is composed of two guest bedrooms and a study which faces the double height.

The concrete walls come out towards the front and hold a metal skin at each end. Like an exterior curtain, it separates from the facade in double height and creates a transition space in the access, a green entry hall.

The privacy of this facade is protected by a low wall that seems to float hiding a tropical patio. It bends and continues along the entire lateral of the house delimiting the kitchen area.

The northwest facade of the bedrooms is protected by movable shutters made of perforated sheet.

The project of interior design was also created by our studio with the premise of using natural and fine materials where neutral tones would accompany and enhance spaces. The scarce variety of materials and colors evinces the uniqueness of this design.