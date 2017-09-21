World
  Architecture Faculty in Tournai / Aires Mateus

Architecture Faculty in Tournai / Aires Mateus

  • 02:00 - 21 September, 2017
Architecture Faculty in Tournai / Aires Mateus
Architecture Faculty in Tournai / Aires Mateus, © Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

© Tim Van de Velde

  • Architects

    Aires Mateus

  • Location

    Tournai, Belgium

  • Authors

    Manuel and Francisco Aires Mateus

  • Project Leader

    Jorge P Silva

  • Area

    7010.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Tim Van de Velde

  • Collaborators

    Susana Rodrigues, Joana Carmo Simões, Vânia Fernandes, Sara Nobre, Sofia Paradela, Inês Gulbenkian, Bernardo Sousa Isabel Sousa, Aiden Thornhill, Théophile Legrain, Antoine Pruvost, Charles Cossement

  • Engineering

    Tradeco

  • Constructor

    Tradeco

  • Client

    Université Catholique de Louvain
    More Specs Less Specs
Location Plan
Location Plan
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

From the architect. The project occupies the interior of a historical city block where buildings from different identities and periods coexist. There are two industrial buildings and a convent that has been used as a hospital. The new building is positioned in order to bond together each of these structures and to define new external spaces.

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
Stairs Diagram
Stairs Diagram

All the existing buildings are connected vertically and horizontally throughout the block. Inside, public functions are sheltered, like the foyer and auditorium, operating not only as passage spaces and meeting places but also as a part of a new identity.

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
Sections
Sections
Cite: "Architecture Faculty in Tournai / Aires Mateus" 21 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880012/architecture-faculty-in-tournai-aires-mateus/>

