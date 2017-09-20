Many Feared Dead or Trapped After Earthquake Topples Buildings Throughout Mexico

Save this picture! The destruction of a building in Mexico following the 2017 earthquake. Image via Infobae

Following the devastating earthquake measuring 7.1 in magnitude that struck Mexico yesterday at 13:14 local time, many—over 200 people at the time of writing—are feared either dead or trapped in collapsed buildings or unsafe structures. While rescue efforts continue and information surrounding the scope of devastation is preliminary, schools are closed indefinitely and major companies and organizations have requested their employees not to work.

The death toll continues to rise while ArchDaily México, which is located in Mexico City, reports wide-reaching destruction of the built fabric of the capital. Footage captured by terrified residents show the final moments of buildings—many taller than four stories—that were reduced to dust and debris in seconds.

People, these images coming back from Mexico City are horrifying.



All my love and thoughts going Mexico 🇲🇽.pic.twitter.com/EsUHaSmS6W — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) September 19, 2017

Yesterday's earthquake hit on the 32nd anniversary of the 8.0 magnitude "Mexico City Earthquake" which struck the country on September 19, 1985, burying around 10,000 beneath the rubble of toppled buildings. According to CNN, residents of the capital had been involved in a large-scale annual emergency disaster simulation and evacuation that morning. Following the advice of radio, television, phone and loudspeakers alerts citizens left their homes and places of work to designated safe zones; around two hours later were they confronted by a genuine and rapidly unfolding disaster.

According to the BBC, President Peña Nieto of Mexico has announced that "more than twenty children and two adults had been found dead at the collapsed Enrique Rébsamen elementary school in [the capital's] southern Coapa district." Another 30 children and eight adults were missing, he added. In addition, Popocatepetl volcano has erupted; a nearby church collapsed during Mass as a result, killing fifteen.

News via CNN, BBC

🎥🇲🇽 VIDEO. Así se escuchó la alerta sísmica en El Zócalo en Ciudad de México previo al terremoto. vía @DrLucyJones pic.twitter.com/E8O9nzxnlM — Tweet Quake (@tweet_quake) 19 de septiembre de 2017

Se derrumba edificio en Alvaro Obregón, Condesa, CDMX

Huele a gas. Personas heridas salen del lugar pic.twitter.com/swnoDX1UmP #Sismo — Weisheit (@Meteorosnet) 19 de septiembre de 2017

#EjércitoyFAM realiza búsqueda de personas atrapadas en escombros, con aparatos que detectan movimientos a través de las paredes #PlanDNIIIE pic.twitter.com/1XmUSVBnGL — SEDENA México (@SEDENAmx) 20 de septiembre de 2017