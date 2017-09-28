World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Spain
  5. Fenwick Iribarren Architects
  6. 2015
  7. O´Donnell 12 Building Renovation / Fenwick Iribarren Architects

O´Donnell 12 Building Renovation / Fenwick Iribarren Architects

  • 15:00 - 28 September, 2017
O´Donnell 12 Building Renovation / Fenwick Iribarren Architects
© Miguel Guzmán & Rocío Romero
© Miguel Guzmán & Rocío Romero
© Miguel Guzmán & Rocío Romero
© Miguel Guzmán & Rocío Romero

From the architect. The O'Donnell 12 building project, establishes a new way of producing quality tertiary spaces in the centre of Madrid, from the rehabilitation and enhancement of built heritage.

© Miguel Guzmán & Rocío Romero
© Miguel Guzmán & Rocío Romero
Section
Section
© Miguel Guzmán & Rocío Romero
© Miguel Guzmán & Rocío Romero

The building has two parking levels below ground, a ground and mezzanine floor for commercial use, and eight floors for offices. All the necessary services for the development of any business activity today, integrated within the same aesthetic concept and management.

© Miguel Guzmán & Rocío Romero
© Miguel Guzmán & Rocío Romero
Roof Plan
Roof Plan
© Miguel Guzmán & Rocío Romero
© Miguel Guzmán & Rocío Romero

The key feature of the project is the definition of a new facade onto O'Donnell Street. A weightless and joint less steel metal curtain, and appears on O'Donnell Street. A perforated surface with windows opens to the urban landscape, a unique, dynamic, personal and individual facade which provokes excitement and curiosity.

© Miguel Guzmán & Rocío Romero
© Miguel Guzmán & Rocío Romero
Cite: "O´Donnell 12 Building Renovation / Fenwick Iribarren Architects" [Rehabilitación de O´Donnell 12 / Fenwick Iribarren Architects] 28 Sep 2017. ArchDaily.

