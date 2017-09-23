Resilient by Design Announces Ten Winners Set to Re-Imagine The Bay Area

From a pool of over fifty submissions, Resilient by Design have chosen ten winning teams to collaborate with engineers, climate change experts, designers, architects and community members to imagine a better future for The Bay Area in the face of potentially devastating climate change. The winning teams AECOM, BIG, Bionic, TLS, Field Operations, HASSELL, Mithun, Base Landscape, SCAPE and Gensler will spend the next year on a combination of collaborative research projects and site-specific conceptual design solutions.

Resilient by Design is an initiative that seeks to develop preventative strategies for climate events and pro-actively execute ideas that will improve the resilience of the Bay Area and benefit local communities. The idea is to formulate a “blueprint for resilience” that can be replicated and utilized locally and globally. The outcomes should be implementable, sustainable and beneficial in both the short and long term. There is a strong focus on community involvement and the importance of giving weight to the voices of those most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Other urban challenges will also be addressed, including housing, transport, health and economic disparity as a means of not just protecting the current regions, but strengthening them.

Each winning team has produced a video to explore and explain their research and concept. The ideas are dynamic, smart and capitalize on the innovative nature of The Bay Area. This will be a project to watch over the coming year as the teams collaborate globally to develop their schemes and work together to give a voice to the community and give shape to resilience.

HASSELL- HASSELL +

HASSELL with MVRDV are invested in the social potential of the waterfront.

SCAPE - Public Sediment

SCAPE aims to design with and for the use of sediment and its crucial role in the sustainability and longevity of the Bay Area's coastlines.

AECOM - The All Bay Collective

The All Bay Collective brings together a diverse selection of experienced professionals with a focus on education and outreach programs to create a legacy of qualified students, who understand what it means to be resilient.

Bionic - Bionic Team

Bionic is using this opportunity to address the housing crisis in the Bay Area through a housing scheme that will address economic disparity and fund the coastal adaptation.

Base Landscape - Permaculture + Social Equity (P+SET)

Base Landscape places emphasis on placemaking and providing skills to vulnerable communities to emphasize egalitarian ownership of a project.

Gensler - Team Uplift

Gensler plans to use the prominence of water in the bay as an asset rather than a threat and a catalyst for resilient design.

BIG - BIG + ONE + Sherwood

Bjarke Ingels Group, One Architecture + Urbanism, and Sherwood Design Engineers focus on the idea of context, with the aim of learning from other major cities and areas - New York, New Orleans and The Netherlands and synthesizing these ideas through social infrastructure.

Field Operations - The Field Operations Team

Field Operations main focus will be resilient systems at the edges - between the city and the water.

Mithun - The Home Team

Mithun will explore the idea of "home," shared values, people-powered place-making, and re-mapping boundaries.

TLS Landscape Architecture - Common Ground

TLS aims to negotiate the predicted sea level rises and potential seismic activity through an investigation of the Bay Area's shorelines.

