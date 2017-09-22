World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Portugal
  5. Ricardo Bak Gordon
  6. 2016
  7. House in Lapa / Ricardo Bak Gordon

House in Lapa / Ricardo Bak Gordon

  • 00:00 - 22 September, 2017
House in Lapa / Ricardo Bak Gordon
House in Lapa / Ricardo Bak Gordon, © Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

© Francisco Nogueira

  • Collaborators

    Gonçalo Frias, Luís Pedro Pinto

  • Construção

    Almeida Reis

  • Foundations, Structural engineering

    Betar

  • Electrics, Communications, Security, Mechanics, Thermal and Acoustics

    proM&E

  • Hydraulics

    Campo d’Àgua
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

From the architect. The building, remodeled several times, is an emblematic example of the changes that continue to affect Lapa, one of the most charming quarters of Lisbon with its small-scale urban fabric, its privileged position and views of the river and the old town. The traditional building lots are often laid out in the same way, with a narrow building three or four stories high and a small courtyard at the rear with same footprint as the building.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Plans
Plans
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

At the end of the garden or inner courtyard, the logradouro, there were often small service buildings on the boundary walls. In this case the project plans the two apartments set on the upper floors of the building so that they share the spaces on the ground floor consisting of a garage, services, and above all the garden and swimming pool, located where there used to be a deposit.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Section
Section
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The lower apartment occupies the whole first floor and the part towards the street of the second floor, while the upper one occupies a part of the second floor towards the garden, all of the third floor and the attic. Several generations of the same family will live in the house and this means the shared facilities include the elevator and the stairs, set transversely to the layout of the lot.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Portugal
Cite: "House in Lapa / Ricardo Bak Gordon" 22 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879962/house-in-lapa-ricardo-bak-gordon/>

