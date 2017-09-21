World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Aleph Zero
  6. 2017
  7. Children Village / Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero

Children Village / Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero

  • 13:00 - 21 September, 2017
Children Village / Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero
Children Village / Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero, © Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

© Leonardo Finotti

  • Architects

    Aleph Zero, Rosenbaum

  • Location

    Formoso do Araguaia, TO, 77470-000, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    Adriana Benguela, Gustavo Utrabo

  • Design Team

    Adriana Benguela, Gustavo Utrabo, Pedro Duschenes, Marcelo Rosenbaum

  • Area

    23344.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Finotti

  • Wood structure design, fabrication and construction

    Ita Construtora

  • Landscape Design

    Raul Pereira Arquitetos Associados

  • Lighting Design

    Lux Projetos Luminotécnicos

  • Structural foundation

    Meirelles Carvalho

  • Acoustics and Thermal insulation Consulting

    Ambiental Consultoria

  • Mechanical and Electrical Engineering

    Lutie

  • Concrete Slabs

    Trima

  • Construction

    Inova TS

  • Construction Management

    Metroll

  • Interiors and furniture design

    Rosenbaum e o Fetiche

  • Record and communication Material

    Fabiana Zanin
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

From the architect. The immensity of the Brazilian tropical savanna, the infinity of the sky and the popular knowledge.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

It is the continuum, the vast and a thin line imaginary in the background that welcome the journey and the knowledge of Brazilians living in the central region of the country. The architecture proposed there could not be distinct from such conformation. It is the breadth that touches us, together with the beauty of the people who live there.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

However, how would the architecture marked by memories, techniques, aesthetics and rhythms become relevant to this location? How to deal with this site in which the current culture is modernized and abstains from any memory for a reproduced dream? How to intervene in a place marked by the manual work of agriculture and indigenous nature?

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

With these inquiries the project moves towards transformation, cultural rescue, encouragement of local constructive techniques, indigenous beauty and its knowledges, together with the construction of the notion of belonging, necessary for the development of the children of the Canuanã school.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The new organization in villages is based, in the first instance, on the need to add values to the whole existing complex, as well as to potentialize the idea of belonging of the students to Canuanã. Demystify the status of the school as the only learning space and transform it into a territory with a home value.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

For this, the new residence is organized mainly in two villages, one for male students and one for female students. This separation was already present in the school’s scheme and was maintained. In this new moment the houses will no longer be conformed by large dormitory spaces, but by 45 units of 6 students each. With this act of reducing the number of students per room, we aim to improve the quality of life for the children, their individuality and, consequently, their academic performance.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
First floor plan
First floor plan
Section B-B'
Section B-B'

Adjacent to the dormitories are different interacting spaces such as TV room, reading space, balconies, patios, hammocks, among others. All these complementary programs were designed together with the students in order to improve the quality of life and refine the bond between students and the school. n this way, in addition to housing a larger number of children, the new villages aim to increase children's self-esteem through the use of local techniques, creating a bridge between vernacular techniques and a new model of sustainable housing. In this way, in addition to housing a larger number of children, the new villages aim to increase the children's self-esteem through the use of local techniques, creating a bridge between the vernacular and a new model of sustainable housing.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

In this new moment the location of the dwellings no longer resides in the heart of the farm as it used to be, because it must be filled with programs directly related to the act of learning. The new, larger and more airy dwellings are located at strategic points that guide the new growth of the farm, organizing the territory and enabling a better spatial and functional reading of the school.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
