  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Experience Contemporary African Architecture Beyond Stereotypes

  • 06:00 - 2 October, 2017
  • by
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Africa is a diverse continent with different contexts that go beyond the stereotypes imagined and propagated by those who do not know it. These stereotypes also cover the architectural field. African architecture is always remembered for its beautiful vernacular projects or works by Keré, but other languages developed by architects on the continent are almost forgotten. 

For this reason, in order to increase the panorama of contemporary architecture built in Africa, we have gathered here a selection of buildings that have been realized in fourteen different countries. Be inspired by the eighteen selected projects below. 

Bosjes Chapel / Steyn Studio (South Africa)

Experience Contemporary African Architecture Beyond Stereotypes, © Adam Letch
Freedom Park, Phase 2 / GAPP + Mashabane Rose Architects + MMA (South Africa)

© Simon Bird
Beachyhead / SAOTA (South Africa)

© Adam Letch
Kirstenbosch Centenary Tree Canopy Walkway / Mark Thomas Architects (South Africa)

© Adam Harrower
Currency Museum / Costa Lopes (Angola)

© Fabrice Fouillet
DYEJI / Costa Lopes (Angola)

© Fabrice Fouillet
Sandibe Okavango Safari Lodge / Nicholas Plewman Architects in Association with Michaelis Boyd Associates (Botswana)

© Dook
House in Estoril Beach / José Adrião Arquitectos (Cape Verde)

© Nuno Almendra
Bambou Pavillion / Koffi & Diabaté Architectes (Ivory Coast)

© François-Xavier Gbré
Lideta Market / Vilalta Arquitectura (Ethiopia)

© Gonzalo Guajardo
One Airport Square / Mario Cucinella Architects (Ghana)

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Z Village/ Mohamed Amine Siana (Marocco)

© Doublespace Photography
Netherlands Embassy / Claus en Kaan Architecten (Mozambique)

© Christian Richters
10 Ossmann Street / Wasserfall Munting Architects (Namibia)

© Studio One & Markus Weiss
Sacred Heart Cathedral of Kericho / John McAslan + Partners (Kenya)

© Edmund Sumner
New Artist Residency In Senegal / Toshiko Mori (Senegal)

© Iwan Baan
The Manta Underwater Room / Genberg Underwater Hotels (Tanzania)

© Jesper Anhede
Chipakata Children's Academy / Susan Rodriguez + Frank Lupo + Randy Antonia Lott (Zambia)

Architects Image Courtesy
Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "Experience Contemporary African Architecture Beyond Stereotypes" [Conheça a arquitetura contemporânea africana além dos estereótipos] 02 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879956/experience-contemporary-african-architecture-beyond-stereotypes/>

