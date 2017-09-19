World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  Morpholio's New AR Feature Makes Perspective Sketching Easier—And More Accurate—Than Ever Before

Morpholio's New AR Feature Makes Perspective Sketching Easier—And More Accurate—Than Ever Before

Morpholio's New AR Feature Makes Perspective Sketching Easier—And More Accurate—Than Ever Before
© Morpholio
With the launch today of Apple's iOS 11—and with it, the release of the company's powerful system for augmented reality apps, ARKit—Morpholio has released a new update to their popular Trace app that allows users to sketch over photographs with perfect accuracy. While it has always been an option to sketch over photographs in Trace, the new "Perspective Finder" tool superimposes a scaled grid over the photograph that helps designers follow the perspective of the image and measure their drawings accurately.

Perspective Finder works automatically when launching the iPad's camera in Trace. Once it detects a surface, it automatically presents a grid which the user is able to rotate to their liking. They can also select the size of the grid, with each square indicating a real-world distance in the photograph. Users can then move around the space to capture the perfect view, with the grid fixed in place.

© Morpholio
After an image has been captured, the photograph can then be used as a background for your drawing, with a perspective grid to serve as a guide that can be toggled on or off at will.

© Morpholio
"Our app puts scale drawing at the center of the experience, letting designers work intuitively with an iPad Pro and their hands while not losing any accuracy in the process," said one of Morpholio's co-founders, Anna Kenoff. "The uses for Perspective Finder are as endless as the opportunities that AR has opened up. Stand in your kitchen to sketch a renovation, or in an open floor plan to layout a new office space. Look down over a plaza, garden, or streetscape to cast a grid and create a new landscape or planting plan."

© Morpholio
"Trace's Perspective Finder uses ARKit to construct true vanishing points, horizon lines, and scale-accurate grids for you, meaning ANYONE can draw with the beauty and accuracy of a pro," added Toru Hasegawa, another Morpholio Co-Founder.

© Morpholio
You can find Morpholio's Trace app, now with Perspective Finder, here.

Color Capture for Morpholio Board

In addition to their Perspective Finder update to Trace, Morpholio has also released an AR update to Board, their interior design app. Color Capture allows designers to sample colors from the world around them using their iPad camera and import these colors into their mood boards. You can see video and images of Color Capture in action above, and download Board here.

