World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Triptyque Proposes Tall Building Made of 100% Brazilian Wood

Triptyque Proposes Tall Building Made of 100% Brazilian Wood

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Triptyque Proposes Tall Building Made of 100% Brazilian Wood
Save this picture!
Triptyque Proposes Tall Building Made of 100% Brazilian Wood, Cortesia de Triptyque
Cortesia de Triptyque

French-Brazilian office Triptyque has released plans for a mixed-used, all-wooden highrise. Located on a 1,025-square-meter site in São Paulo, the 13-story building will contain a total of 4,700 square meters of space dedicated to coworking, coliving, and a restaurant. 

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Triptyque
Cortesia de Triptyque

The building, initiated by Brazilian forest management company AMATA, will be built in CLT, "a high-tech product made of multiple layers of massive wood laid down in two different directions." The material harnesses the wood's structural properties and can be used in high-rise buildings. 

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Triptyque
Cortesia de Triptyque

From the architects. The AMATA Building brings innovative solutions and that is not only because of the material, wood, but also because of its design, reduced construction time, durability and architectural possibilities. The building is the naturalization of architecture put to practice, offering a total sensorial experience, the metaphor to an urban habitable forest, the visible and the invisible wood, the use of vegetation as well as the landscape.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Triptyque
Cortesia de Triptyque

With its stepped silhouette, it will blend in perfectly with Vila Madalena’s uneven topography, creating an architecturally interesting point for visitation. The wooden building represents the seed to a new inexhaustible construction paradigm.

Save this picture!
Planta do térreo. Image Cortesia de Triptyque
Planta do térreo. Image Cortesia de Triptyque

News via Triptyque.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "Triptyque Proposes Tall Building Made of 100% Brazilian Wood" [Triptyque divulga projeto de edifício escalonado de madeira certificada na Vila Madalena] 20 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Quintal, Becky) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879938/triptyque-proposes-tall-building-made-of-100-percent-brazilian-wood/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »