Triptyque Proposes Tall Building Made of 100% Brazilian Wood

French-Brazilian office Triptyque has released plans for a mixed-used, all-wooden highrise. Located on a 1,025-square-meter site in São Paulo, the 13-story building will contain a total of 4,700 square meters of space dedicated to coworking, coliving, and a restaurant.

The building, initiated by Brazilian forest management company AMATA, will be built in CLT, "a high-tech product made of multiple layers of massive wood laid down in two different directions." The material harnesses the wood's structural properties and can be used in high-rise buildings.

From the architects. The AMATA Building brings innovative solutions and that is not only because of the material, wood, but also because of its design, reduced construction time, durability and architectural possibilities. The building is the naturalization of architecture put to practice, offering a total sensorial experience, the metaphor to an urban habitable forest, the visible and the invisible wood, the use of vegetation as well as the landscape.

With its stepped silhouette, it will blend in perfectly with Vila Madalena’s uneven topography, creating an architecturally interesting point for visitation. The wooden building represents the seed to a new inexhaustible construction paradigm.

Save this picture! Planta do térreo. Image Cortesia de Triptyque

News via Triptyque.