Tourist Center of Anlong Limestone Resort / 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio

Save this picture! The view of Red Point Restaurant and Tequila Club through Pavilion M.

Client Anlong Heyun Tourism and Cultural Development Co.,Ltd

Consultant Nie Jian, Wang Bin

Cooperation Company Mountain Journey (China) Co., Ltd.

Interior Construction Drawing Hongshang Design More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! the magnificent scenery of the canyon has provided picturesque view from the interior.

Over the Hills: Tourist Center of Anlong Limestone Resort

Anlong Limestone Resort is located in a karst canyon of Dushan Town, Anlong County, Southwest Guizhou Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province, covering the area of 700 acres with the magnificent scenery. Outdoor extreme sports can be found the ideal site here including rock climbing, hot air balloon, paragliding, water sports and off-road vehicles.

In 2016, 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio was invited to participate in the planning and design of the Resort, and was in charge of designing a unique group of buildings: the Tourist Center of Anlong Limestone Resort.

Save this picture! Topological relations of the buildings and rocks

Explicit and Implicit

The Tourist Center is located on the top of a hill that lies at the bottom of the canyon. The reason to choose this location is that the hill is the only high point of the canyon with a good view and very eye-catching, which could make this group of buildings the visual focus and resist from annual flooding.

Save this picture! The view of buildings from the entrance of sinkholes. The elevated buildings have helped resist from seasonal flooding and reduce damage to the environment.

Due to the particularity of site selection, the first problem that the design team need to solve is the relationship between architecture and environment. The scenery of the canyon is powerful enough to become theprotagonist of the Resort; Meanwhile, the buildings should be integrated into the environment, and then to improve the environment with its own characteristics.

Save this picture! The public space surrounded by Pavilion M, Red Point Restaurant and Tequila Club

Internal and External

Appearance means that each building has a good viewing surface of glass walls, through which the magnificent scenery of the canyon can be absorbed by the buildings, resonating between buildings and canyon. Sitting in the interior of the buildings or under the eaves, people can communicate with the rocks, rivers and earth.

Save this picture! The deep eaves have provided the tourists with gray spaces.

Cohesion refers to the inward aggregation either between the buildings, or between the buildings and rocks, which has been defined and functionalized by an elevated platform. The platform can not only prevent floodingbut also connect the outdoor space of each single buildings. All the entrances of the four buildings are open to the platform, where would be used as the communication space for the visitors. In the center, the semi-outdoor pavilion (“Pavilion M”) further strengthens the aggregation of the platform, where has been designed as the most dynamic part among the Tourist Center.

Save this picture! The interior of Tequila Club

Void and Solid

As mentioned above, the relationship between buildings and environment is the starting point of the Tourist Center. The buildings have been inserted into the rocks, and merged with the environment with local architectural form and materials. At the same time, the building is the most important scenic spot and ornamental point in the entire canyon, illustrating the significance of the transformation between void and solidof the appearance. It is the mode of transformation that plays the key role as an important design language todistinguish from the traditional vernacular buildings.

Save this picture! The view of Pavilion M from Tequila Club.

According to the function, orientation and the relationship with the surrounding environment of the buildings, designers have connected “solid surfaces” (including roofs, walls and ground), to create C-shape tubes in section; Meanwhile the “void surfaces” (glass) have been wrapped in the epidermis of the tubes. Through the transformation between solid and void, completely different temperaments have been obtained from the exterior and interior spaces.

Save this picture! The local Buyi ethic group women chatting under Pavilion M.