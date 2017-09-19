Schmidt Hammer Lassen Breaks Ground on Glass Box Headquarters of Creative Incubator in China

Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects has revealed the design of the new CaoHeJing Guigu Creative Headquarters in Shanghai as the project breaks ground. Taking the form of three stacked glass volumes with terraces in-between, the center is devised as a series of indoor/outdoor shared spaces that will allow budding hi-tech firms to connect with local graduates and spur innovation of new technology in China.

Supported by the government, the project is sited on the edge of the Shanghai Caohejing Hi-Tech Park, a state-sponsored economic and technological development area located 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) east of downtown Shanghai. The CaoHeJing Guigu Creative Headquarters will add to the nearly 1200 domestic and international companies already operating in the Park.

+ 15

Save this picture! Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects

The project programming is divided between its 3 large volumes and the two in-between spaces. The ground level volume contains the main lobby, exhibition and event space and a cafe, while the upper two volumes will house flexible incubator studio space. The levels between will offer support functions and meeting spaces in addition to their landscaped terraces.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects

"The volumes are playfully staggered to create a combination of exposed and shaded external spaces that can be utilised at different times of the year in Shanghai's variable weather conditions", said Schmidt Hammer Lassen Partner, Chris Hardie. "By doing this we create a direct connection to exterior green space for the buildings occupants to use throughout the year."

The third collaboration between SHL and CaoHeJing, project is expected to complete in 2020.