World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. YDS Architects
  6. 2014
  7. House I / YDS Architects

House I / YDS Architects

  • 20:00 - 22 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House I / YDS Architects
Save this picture!
House I / YDS Architects, © Hiroshi Fujimoto/Studio Fuji
© Hiroshi Fujimoto/Studio Fuji

© Hiroshi Fujimoto/Studio Fuji © Hiroshi Fujimoto/Studio Fuji © Hiroshi Fujimoto/Studio Fuji © Hiroshi Fujimoto/Studio Fuji + 26

Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Fujimoto/Studio Fuji
© Hiroshi Fujimoto/Studio Fuji

From the architect. The design image is interaction between inner spaces and outer spaces. The outer space inserts into the architecture, so that light and wind brought from the outer space will go into the inner space.

Save this picture!
Perspective Section
Perspective Section

Inner space and outer space would integrate, and Nature and architecture would blend with each other. To realize the concept of ‘Box of Light’, the intention is to design the terrace like floating in the space.

Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry

Using LVL woods as beams and let them stacked with laminated wood beams, and placing the core of structure in the 1st floor with many columns in the spaces of lavatories and storages, simple spaces with voids come into being.

Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Fujimoto/Studio Fuji
© Hiroshi Fujimoto/Studio Fuji

There are three voids through which various lights and shadows will go into the spaces and people feel the transition of light and shadow. From the living rooms and rooms around the terrace, one would feel light and wind. The narrow terrace is a private space which functions as an outside living room. In the living room which is sandwiched by two terraces, people always feel nature. Through two small voids which are architectural devices of light, strong or ambient light go through. These light would express transitional beauty and embody the concept of ‘MA(Void)’ which is a Japanese traditional concept. At night, the outside void would function as a luminaire.

Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Fujimoto/Studio Fuji
© Hiroshi Fujimoto/Studio Fuji

This is an attempt to design light within the white space by making various inner voids and inserted outer voids.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: " House I / YDS Architects" 22 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879908/house-i-yds-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »