House of the Stones / mf+arquitetos

  • 09:17 - 28 September, 2017
  • Translated by Pedro Vada
House of the Stones / mf+arquitetos
House of the Stones / mf+arquitetos, © Renato Moura
© Renato Moura

  • Architects

    mf+arquitetos

  • Location

    Franca, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Filipi Oliveira

  • Area

    630.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Renato Moura
© Renato Moura
From the architect. The house was Implanted so as to use a natural terrain topography.

Guidance for the contemplation of the mountains of Minas Gerais, extensive going of the box lined with stones framed the beautiful landscape.

© Renato Moura
On the first floor are all the social area and service, there is no longer a plan above, as it is also considered as vents facing a view of the mountains.

© Renato Moura
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Renato Moura
The materials used as Stone, wood and brick define the blocks and also the sector creating an organic interaction between nature and architecture.

© Renato Moura
Section
Section
© Renato Moura
Cite: "House of the Stones / mf+arquitetos" [Casa das Pedras / mf+arquitetos] 28 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Vada, Pedro) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879897/house-of-the-stones-mf-plus-arquitetos/>

