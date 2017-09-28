House of the Stones / mf+arquitetos

+ 65

Architects mf+arquitetos

Location Franca, Brazil

Architect in Charge Filipi Oliveira

Area 630.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Renato Moura

Engineering Cenafer

Landscape Monica Costa More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The house was Implanted so as to use a natural terrain topography.

Guidance for the contemplation of the mountains of Minas Gerais, extensive going of the box lined with stones framed the beautiful landscape.

On the first floor are all the social area and service, there is no longer a plan above, as it is also considered as vents facing a view of the mountains.

The materials used as Stone, wood and brick define the blocks and also the sector creating an organic interaction between nature and architecture.