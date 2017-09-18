World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Jeanne Gang Selected as Winner of 2017 Marcus Prize for Architecture

Jeanne Gang Selected as Winner of 2017 Marcus Prize for Architecture

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Jeanne Gang Selected as Winner of 2017 Marcus Prize for Architecture
Save this picture!
Jeanne Gang Selected as Winner of 2017 Marcus Prize for Architecture, Writers Theatre. Image © Steve Hall / Hedrich Blessing
Writers Theatre. Image © Steve Hall / Hedrich Blessing

American architect and MacArthur Fellow Jeanne Gang has been selected as the recipient of the 2017 Marcus Prize.

Awarded every two years by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning in partnership with the Marcus Corporation Foundation, the $100,000 prize was established to recognize architects from around the globe currently “on a trajectory to greatness.” In addition to the cash prize, the award will support an upcoming design studio at the school led by Gang.

Previous winners of the award include Joshua Prince-Ramus (2015); Sou Fujimoto (2013), Diébédo Francis Kéré (2011); Alejandro Aravena (2009/2010); Frank Barkow, Barkow Leibinger (2007); and Winy Maas, MVRDV (2005).

Arcus Center for Social Justice Leadership. Image © Steve Hall / Hedrich Blessing WMS Boathouse at Clark Park. Image © Steve Hall / Hedrich Blessing University of Chicago Campus North Residential Commons. Image © Tom Harris Diner en Blanc Chicago 2014 at Lincoln Park Zoo's Nature Boardwalk. Image © Ronald Leon Hale + 6

Save this picture!
Jeanne Gang. Image © Sally Ryan
Jeanne Gang. Image © Sally Ryan

Gang was selected from a pool of nominees from 16 countries across 4 continents, all of whom were required to demonstrate a minimum of ten years of “proven, exceptional practice.”

“[Gang] is adept at outstanding design for all scales--from the neighborhood and urban scale to the detail of buildings and interior elements,” commented jury member John Czarnecki, Editor-in-Chief of Contract Magazine. “Her practice combines design thinking about the impact of architecture and urban design on cities as well as the creation of beautiful buildings rooted in context that will stand the test of time”.

Save this picture!
Diner en Blanc Chicago 2014 at Lincoln Park Zoo's Nature Boardwalk. Image © Ronald Leon Hale
Diner en Blanc Chicago 2014 at Lincoln Park Zoo's Nature Boardwalk. Image © Ronald Leon Hale
Save this picture!
WMS Boathouse at Clark Park. Image © Steve Hall / Hedrich Blessing
WMS Boathouse at Clark Park. Image © Steve Hall / Hedrich Blessing

Recent and ongoing projects by Studio Gang include an exhibit for the US Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale, the extension of New York’s Museum of Natural History, and “Hive,” the latest installation for the National Building Museum’s Summer Block Party program.

See more of Studio Gang’s work, here.

Save this picture!
Arcus Center for Social Justice Leadership. Image © Steve Hall / Hedrich Blessing
Arcus Center for Social Justice Leadership. Image © Steve Hall / Hedrich Blessing
Save this picture!
University of Chicago Campus North Residential Commons. Image © Tom Harris
University of Chicago Campus North Residential Commons. Image © Tom Harris
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Jeanne Gang Selected as Winner of 2017 Marcus Prize for Architecture" 18 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879877/jeanne-gang-selected-as-winner-of-2017-marcus-prize-for-architecture/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »