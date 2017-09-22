WAA's Renovation of Antwerp Tower Will be the Third Tallest in the City

Extending the tower to 100 meters, Wiel Arets Architects’ (WAA) design for Antwerp Tower will make it the third tallest building in Antwerp and hopes to provide a hub of activity to an already vibrant part of the city. The renovation of the 1970’s block will see the footprint of the upper levels being expanded out to increase living space whilst maintaining the unique diamond floorplan.

The residential tower will contain 6 to 14 apartment units on each floor, each with their own loggia, ranging in area from 40 to 120 square meters and penthouses that will be up to 240 square meters. The system of load bearing walls and columns partially replacing the existing structure will minimise the need for columns within the residential spaces.

As the corner plot of the tower borders the side of the Flemish Opera, WAA have had to be careful in producing a design that does not overwhelm the ornamental building. A simple yet elegant style achieves a considerate composition of the two buildings by incorporating large polished concrete components, up to 9 meters wide, and seamless windows into the closed cavity façade system. The loggia’s design further provokes simplicity with glass balustrades and the same material palette carried through from the tower’s façade.

The redesigned Antwerp Tower will impart a 24-hour energy within this highly trafficked section of the city, while simultaneously creating a live-work-play destination–for residents and visitors alike, explained the architects.

On the lower levels there will be a restaurant, offices and wellness areas, accessed through the entrance on the western façade adjacent to the opera and retail on the ground floor that is fronted by the southern pedestrian-only shopping street. A void that passes through the tower to the roof terrace (provides) sufficient daylight for the lobby.

The tower is scheduled to be completed in 2019.

News via: Wiel Arets Architects.