  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Unoencinco Arquitectura
  6. 2016
  House 202 / Unoencinco Arquitectura

House 202 / Unoencinco Arquitectura

  17:00 - 26 September, 2017
House 202 / Unoencinco Arquitectura
© Lucia Triolo
  • Architects

    Unoencinco Arquitectura

  • Location

    Belén de Escobar, Argentina

  • Author Architects

    Abate Laura, López Alejo, Maldonado Noelia, Triolo Máximo, Urruty Miguel

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Lucia Triolo
© Lucia Triolo
From the architect. The commission included thinking of a house made of panels of expanded polystyrene and projected concrete. Starting from this, the premise of the office was to develop a MONOMATERIAL OBJECT that resulted in a walled white architecture, punctual perforations and a combination of flat and sloped roofs, depending on the possibilities of using the covers.

© Lucia Triolo
This house was the pioneer of a neighborhood in current consolidation. The flat landscape, empty and green, was his first stage. The program is divided into two levels, with common spaces on the ground floor, in connection to the Garden and a semi-covered gallery. The window of the living room is completed as a total plane of glass, expanding the interior into the garden.

© Lucia Triolo
Lower Floor Plan
© Lucia Triolo
Section
Section

On the vertical axis, two areas are articulated through an inner courtyard, which injects air and lighting to the central areas of the house. The spaces for the bedrooms and the intimate life are developed on a high floor, with a terrace, as a viewpoint towards the lake.

© Lucia Triolo
"House 202 / Unoencinco Arquitectura" 26 Sep 2017. ArchDaily.

