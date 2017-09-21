World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. Allaround Lab
  6. 2017
  7. Refurbishment of an Apartment in Barcelona / Allaround Lab

Refurbishment of an Apartment in Barcelona / Allaround Lab

  • 05:00 - 21 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Refurbishment of an Apartment in Barcelona / Allaround Lab
Save this picture!
Refurbishment of an Apartment in Barcelona / Allaround Lab, © José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia + 16

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

From the architect. The project is located at a stone’s throw away from the most popular urban park in Barcelona - Parc de la Ciutadella -, amidst Eixample urban surroundings; inside a classical building with high vaulted ceilings and six dwellings per landing. To our surprise, we were left with challenging irregular perimeter difficult to resolve into a functional layout.

Save this picture!
Proposed Floor Plan
Proposed Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

We focused on the conservation of the perimeter and all structural elements, eliminating all the imposed dysfunctional partitions and afterward tracing an axis from one corner of the house to the other, providing continuity and unity to a very broken piece.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The axis not only consists of a geometric gesture, it divides the piece into two zones establishing a clear hierarchy between the services area, where we locate the entrance, kitchen and bathroom as well as all the air conditioning and ventilation systems, electricity and boiler; and the served area where the rooms, dining room and living room are located. Taking the axis as a reference and its projection on the ground plane, ceiling height differentiation, and material choices were made (tiles for service and wet areas, and wood for noble areas).

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The improvement in natural light penetration was accentuated with a meticulous selection of materials and color choice throughout the piece. The attention given to the contrast between old and new is soothing, emphasizing the simplicity of Barcelona’s traditional architecture of the start of the 20th Century.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Spain
Cite: "Refurbishment of an Apartment in Barcelona / Allaround Lab" 21 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879835/refurbishment-of-an-apartment-in-barcelona-allaround-lab/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »