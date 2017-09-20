World
  ALP Logistic Republic Taichung / Che Fu Chang Architects

ALP Logistic Republic Taichung / Che Fu Chang Architects

  • 20:00 - 20 September, 2017
ALP Logistic Republic Taichung / Che Fu Chang Architects
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

© Studio Millspace

  • Architects

    Che Fu Chang Architects

  • Location

    Taichung City, Taiwan

  • Project Manager

    Chung-Yin Wang

  • Project Team

    Yi-He Hong, Jhih-Siang Liang, Yung-Chin Lin, Tsun-Jen Cheng, Brian Wu, Pin-Yi Yu, Chia-Chun Chiang, Min-Shi Tsai

  • Area

    37055.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Studio Millspace

  • Structural Engineer

    TH Tsai Consultants International

  • M&E Consultant

    Diding Electrical Engineering Consultant Co. Ltd

  • Traffic Consultant

    THI Consultants Inc.

  • Sustainability Consultant

    Segreene Sustainable Design & Consulting

  • Client

    Cathay Life Insurance Co. Ltd / Ally Logistic Property (ALP)
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

A warehouse in the new city center
The site is located within a developing area close to the high speed railway station in Taiwan's 2nd largest city, Taichung. Half-surrounded by rails and a lifted highway, the site is on the west fringe of a commercial fragment. With its original program as a warehouse, the building meant to be a machine circulates goods and parcels functionally. The lack of interaction with public is expected so the discussion of what more could it be was raised among the design team, while the site is just 800 meters away from the station and visitors on the platform could easily spot it. The strategy of making an authentic hub not only for goods but also for citizens was therefore carried out. To take advantage of the site's nature of having an intimate relationship with the high speed railway station, small amount of start-up offices and small-sized retails were added to the program to be the game changer. Now the building has turned into a hybrid, rather than a mono-functional warehouse. Those new elements had given us a chance to transform the stereotype of warehouse design, which is always considered as a massive box without any contribution of publicity.

© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
Strategy
Strategy

Could a warehouse coexist with pleasant public space?
To evoke a highly interactive commercial street, a setback of 20 meters from the east side is imposed and a double-storey arcade was formed. Big trees line in double row, stairs interlocked with decks and diverse street furniture are arranged along the street to trigger comprehensive street movement. Besides, since most of the green space was closed for inevitable security reasons, a sky garden on the east wing is created as a gift to citizens, connected with the ground floor by a huge staircase attached on the east façade.

© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

Citizens are now invited to climb up to the roof to explore the magnificent city view. Moreover, people are now able to have a glimpse of how a warehouse is operating by looking through the linear window or interacting with workers on the landings. The staircase is not only a symbol of publicity but a social interface connects inside and outside. The image that the building conveys could become a good example to inspire the following development. Sooner or later we hope, the staircase will gradually be covered by lush climbing plants and become a green artery merged with the treetop and the sky garden.

East facade
East facade
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
