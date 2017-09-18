White Church / LAD

+ 15

From the architect. This project is located in the public park at city center. Through research into the city population structure and the spiritual and cultural background, LAD discovered that fickle era made people expect to have a peaceful and bright space, whether they are followers or not. Under this background, the stylist took into account of the economic cost of client and the local culture, to establish this White Church as a building of spiritual symbol.

The White Church was inspired by the asymmetry of the original architecture. Original space was destroyed, with column and steel structure added in, to build symmetrical internal structure. The main reconstructive intervention is to equip the architecture with rational function definition and new architectural aesthetics, to change the church into a soul-cleaning space in accordance with modern design language on the original basis.

Most areas of the project are in interference-free right, to make the space away from noisy visually. The main body is an independent main church, which is a comprehensive area integrating multi-purpose activity house and reception, to separate two different demand spaces totally apart, to ensure free and independent operation.

From the waiting hall to the space, with high generalization of a beauty in order in traditional churches, the designer makes people feel quiet gradually, and then lead people into solemn and saintly space, combined with sheer symmetric space and natural light. The extension of white in exterior corridors enhances the sense of space structure and orderly sense. Skylight of geometric turret style at the top make the light immersed at the corner space, without bringing cumbersome feeling and abnormal change. Brisk and transparent building itself is a constant open space.

For the environment, the view of the designer is to take advantage of scenery to build a new relation between the nature and architecture. Outdoor glass house extends the space with changing lights and shadows in the organ-style decoration. The white main body of the church is reflected in the pool to make us find the common order in the visible real image visible and invisible virtual image, and infer a new logic of the land - building.