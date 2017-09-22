World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. United Kingdom
  5. ODOS architects
  6. 2017
  7. SLACK London Office / ODOS architects

SLACK London Office / ODOS architects

  • 02:00 - 22 September, 2017
SLACK London Office / ODOS architects
SLACK London Office / ODOS architects, © Philip Durrant
© Philip Durrant

  • MEP

    Axis Engineering

  • Cost

    Turner and Townsend

  • Furniture

    MJ Flood

  • Contractor

    Square Metre Projects

  • Acoustic Engineering

    AWN Consulting

  • Fire Engineering

    Michael Slattery Associates
    More Specs
© Philip Durrant
© Philip Durrant
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

From the architect. ODOS Architects London Studio has recently completed Slack's new central London workspace. The space is a reflective and calm penthouse oasis perched in the rooftops above historic central London streets.

© Philip Durrant
© Philip Durrant

ODOS's careful manipulation of light and views combined with a rich, but muted, material palette has created an immersive space for business which playfully engages with its city context. Located on the top two floors of a former BBC Radio 1 broadcasting building on Great Portland Street the 540sqm space is designed as a European platform for the promotion of Slack's business application.

© Philip Durrant
© Philip Durrant
Section
Section

New spaces are formed by discrete black volume interventions. An executive business suite, meeting rooms, phonebooths, kitchen, workspaces and numerous ad hoc breakout areas create a suite of spaces tailored to the needs of the users and the specific operations of Slack.The dominating character of the found space was the abundance of natural light and extensive views of the London skyline. ODOS Architects utilised this rich canvas around which to frame the concept for the new interior fitout. Occupiable rooflight portals form what the architects refer to as the ‘eyes to the city’. The reflective lining of the portals captures and extends the view of the London rooftop horizon and relays the movement of passing clouds, planes and the city's birdlife. Elsewhere an all black link corridor with perimeter strip lighting serves to create a somewhat otherworldly quality and a highly memorable moment as one moves between opposite ends of the office suite.

© Philip Durrant
© Philip Durrant

The material palette and branding strategy reflects Slack’s own desired aesthetic; mature and timeless. An oiled oak herringbone floor is complemented by black stained timber and soft dark leathers. Planting is intermingled between the portals and spills from the upper to lower floors to further animate the workspace with colour and life.

© Philip Durrant
© Philip Durrant
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "SLACK London Office / ODOS architects" 22 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879767/slack-london-office-odos-architects/>

