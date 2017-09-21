New Renderings Have Been Released for Jean Nouvel's Latest New York Skyscraper

The latest rendering for Pritzker Prize-winning architect, Jean Nouvel's 53W53 has been released in anticipation for its completion next year as construction reaches the 58th floor out of the proposed 82. Capturing the entire design of the new landmark, the render provides a look to the tapering structure distinguished by its sculptural quality and the three floors of gallery space in the tower’s base adjoining the Museum of Modern Art as part of their expansion.

As 53W53 grows in front of New York’s eyes, the concrete skeleton currently standing forms the basis for the exposed structural system referred to by Nouvel as ‘diagrid’ as the tower’s silhouette is an ode to the iconic buildings that already grace the horizon in New York.

The recently revealed construction photos express the cladding that will hug the bold angular framework of naked concrete as the million-dollar views can already be seen from the latest floor to be built.

1050 feet into the air, the luxury residential condominium high-rise will offer views across the whole of Central Park and Manhattan, transforming the skyline. Purchasers of the 145 residencies will experience Nouvel’s indulgent taste as they receive full access to the 17,000 square foot wellness framed by two vertical gardens and have the privilege of substantial MoMA benefits alongside many other perks.

News via: Jean Nouvel 53W53.

