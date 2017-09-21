World
  3. New Renderings Have Been Released for Jean Nouvel's Latest New York Skyscraper

New Renderings Have Been Released for Jean Nouvel's Latest New York Skyscraper

New Renderings Have Been Released for Jean Nouvel's Latest New York Skyscraper
Courtesy of VUW Studio
Courtesy of VUW Studio

The latest rendering for Pritzker Prize-winning architect, Jean Nouvel's 53W53 has been released in anticipation for its completion next year as construction reaches the 58th floor out of the proposed 82. Capturing the entire design of the new landmark, the render provides a look to the tapering structure distinguished by its sculptural quality and the three floors of gallery space in the tower’s base adjoining the Museum of Modern Art as part of their expansion.

As 53W53 grows in front of New York’s eyes, the concrete skeleton currently standing forms the basis for the exposed structural system referred to by Nouvel as ‘diagrid’ as the tower’s silhouette is an ode to the iconic buildings that already grace the horizon in New York.

© Giles Ashford

Reaching new heights and greater views every day of the week!

A post shared by 53W53 (@53w53) on

The recently revealed construction photos express the cladding that will hug the bold angular framework of naked concrete as the million-dollar views can already be seen from the latest floor to be built.

Courtesy of Hayes Davidson
Courtesy of Hayes Davidson
Courtesy of Hayes Davidson
Courtesy of Hayes Davidson

1050 feet into the air, the luxury residential condominium high-rise will offer views across the whole of Central Park and Manhattan, transforming the skyline. Purchasers of the 145 residencies will experience Nouvel’s indulgent taste as they receive full access to the 17,000 square foot wellness framed by two vertical gardens and have the privilege of substantial MoMA benefits alongside many other perks.

News via: Jean Nouvel 53W53.

Jean Nouvel's Tower Verre Finally Ready to Break Ground

Jean Nouvel's long-awaited 53 West 53rd Street, also known as the Tower Verre or the MoMA Tower, may finally be ready to move ahead with construction after the project's developer Hines purchased $85.3 million worth of air rights from its neighbors MoMA and the St Thomas Episcopal Church and arranged the $860 million construction loan required for the project.

City Shortens Nouvel's 53rd Street Tower

A few weeks ago, we shared Jean Nouvel's design for 53 West 53rd Street, a 1,250 foot project that would dominate the site. Reactions to the project were different across the board as some felt the tower would push New York forward in the architectural world, whereas others did not agree with the scale or aesthetic of the project.

See more:

