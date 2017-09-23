Ethereal Riverside Theatre and Garden To Be Canada's Newest Destination

Save this picture! Courtesy of Hariri Pontarini Architects

North America’s largest classical repertory theatre company, the Stratford Festival revealed Hariri Pontarini Architects’ design for their new Tom Patterson Theatre at a town hall meeting last month. According to Antoni Cimolino, the Stratford Festival’s Artistic Director, the company desires a new facility that compares to distinguished theatres worldwide.

The Chair of the Festival’s Board of Governors and head of the architectural selection committee, Dan Bernstein said, “We approached dozens of firms from around the world, but the work of Canada’s own Siamak Hariri stood out and was the Board’s unanimous choice.”

Located along the Avon River, HPA’s design plans to cover the entire site in an elaborate and colorful garden. Renderings show the garden as a terraced landscape with purple flowers, golden trees, and long grasses. In addition to creating a backdrop for the theatre, the garden will attract people in and through the site.

Nestled in the garden and embraced by a dynamic bronze curtain, the curvilinear design will reflect warm light and appear to dance in the wind. The building’s organic design will generate unique interior spaces for programmatic elements, such as the lobby, café, and Forum while maintaining design continuity.

When it is time for a performance to begin, guests will make their way to the lime-washed masonry brick center of the building to the theatre itself. The theatre will feature an elongated stage in between tiered seating, to provide clear sight lines and a feeling of closeness. Atmosphere hangs from the vaulted ceiling in the form of acoustics and lighting. Amid dark wooden ceiling planks, acoustic treatment and air slots will be at work during each performance. Lighting and rigging flexibility will be made possible by the ceiling’s hanging, ‘chandelier’ and bridge system.

We are honored to be working so closely with Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino, Executive Director Anita Gaffney, and the Stratford team, and join them in aspiring to design a theatre unlike any other, embodying creativity and encouraging engagement and imagination. We aim to turn what is beloved within the theatre outward, reflecting the joy and spontaneity of the Stratford Festival in architectural form, said HPA founder, Siamak Hariri.

Construction is expected to start after the 2017 festival season.

Learn more about the project here.

News via: v2com.