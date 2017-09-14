In "Vertical City," 16 Contemporary Architects Reinterpret the Tribune Tower at 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial

In a large-scale, central installation at the 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial, the likes of 6a architects, Barozzi Veiga, Kéré Architecture, MOS, OFFICE KGDVS, and Sergison Bates—among others—have designed and constructed sixteen five meter-tall contemporary iterations of the renowned 1922 Chicago Tribune Tower design contest.

+ 18

Located in the Sidney R. Yates Hall of the Chicago Cultural Center—part of the spaces central to the this year's event—Vertical City is a a contemporary reimagining of one of architectural history's most significant competitions. Whereas the original competition required participants to submit renderings in perspective, each drawn from a single vantage point, the 2017 iteration spatializes sixteen models in the form of large-scale installations.

6a architects

Barbas Lopes Arquitectos

Barozzi Veiga

Christ & Gantenbein

Ensamble Studio

Éric Lapierre Architecture

Kéré Architecture

Kuehn Malvezzi

MOS

OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

with Peter Wächtler and Michaël Van den Abeele

PRODUCTORA

Sam Jacob Studio

Sergison Bates

Serie Architects

Tatiana Bilbao Estudio

Charles Waldheim

with Office for Urbanization Harvard Graduate School of Design and Siena Scarff Design

Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle