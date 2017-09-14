World
  3. In "Vertical City," 16 Contemporary Architects Reinterpret the Tribune Tower at 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial

In "Vertical City," 16 Contemporary Architects Reinterpret the Tribune Tower at 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial, © Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

In a large-scale, central installation at the 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial, the likes of 6a architects, Barozzi Veiga, Kéré Architecture, MOS, OFFICE KGDVS, and Sergison Bates—among others—have designed and constructed sixteen five meter-tall contemporary iterations of the renowned 1922 Chicago Tribune Tower design contest.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu + 18

Located in the Sidney R. Yates Hall of the Chicago Cultural Center—part of the spaces central to the this year's event—Vertical City is a a contemporary reimagining of one of architectural history's most significant competitions. Whereas the original competition required participants to submit renderings in perspective, each drawn from a single vantage point, the 2017 iteration spatializes sixteen models in the form of large-scale installations.

6a architects

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Barbas Lopes Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Barozzi Veiga

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Christ & Gantenbein

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Ensamble Studio

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Éric Lapierre Architecture

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Kéré Architecture

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Kuehn Malvezzi

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

MOS

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

with Peter Wächtler and Michaël Van den Abeele

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

PRODUCTORA

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Sam Jacob Studio

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Sergison Bates

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Serie Architects

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Tatiana Bilbao Estudio

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Charles Waldheim

with Office for Urbanization Harvard Graduate School of Design and Siena Scarff Design

Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle

News Architecture News
