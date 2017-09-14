In "Vertical City," 16 Contemporary Architects Reinterpret the Tribune Tower at 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial

In a large-scale, central installation at the 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial, the likes of 6a architects, Barozzi Veiga, Kéré Architecture, MOS, OFFICE KGDVS, and Sergison Bates—among others—have designed and constructed sixteen five meter-tall contemporary iterations of the renowned 1922 Chicago Tribune Tower design contest.
Located in the Sidney R. Yates Hall of the Chicago Cultural Center—part of the spaces central to the this year's event—Vertical City is a a contemporary reimagining of one of architectural history's most significant competitions. Whereas the original competition required participants to submit renderings in perspective, each drawn from a single vantage point, the 2017 iteration spatializes sixteen models in the form of large-scale installations.
6a architects
Barbas Lopes Arquitectos
Barozzi Veiga
Christ & Gantenbein
Ensamble Studio
Éric Lapierre Architecture
Kéré Architecture
Kuehn Malvezzi
MOS
OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen
with Peter Wächtler and Michaël Van den Abeele
PRODUCTORA
Sam Jacob Studio
Sergison Bates
Serie Architects
Tatiana Bilbao Estudio
Charles Waldheim
with Office for Urbanization Harvard Graduate School of Design and Siena Scarff Design