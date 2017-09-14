World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Heatherwick's Floating Pier 55 in New York Officially Abandonded

Heatherwick's Floating Pier 55 in New York Officially Abandonded

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Heatherwick's Floating Pier 55 in New York Officially Abandonded
Save this picture!
Heatherwick's Floating Pier 55 in New York Officially Abandonded, © Pier55, Inc. and Heatherwick Studio, Renders by Luxigon
© Pier55, Inc. and Heatherwick Studio, Renders by Luxigon

Six months after preparatory site work was halted by legal action, plans for the Heatherwick Studio-designed Pier 55 park along the Hudson River in New York City have been abandoned.

Primary backer Barry Diller, chairman of IAC/InterActive Corporation, announced the decision yesterday, citing ballooning costs and gear-halting legal worries. Initially estimated in 2011 to cost $35 million, the project had reached a $250 million price tag due to the complexity of the design and unforeseen environmental and legal concerns.

“Because of the huge escalating costs and the fact it would have been a continuing controversy over the next three years I decided it was no longer viable for us to proceed,” said Mr. Diller said in an interview with the New York Times.

The decision was applauded by park opponents including the City Club of New York, but lamented by the majority of the public opinion, including the Hudson River Park Trust and high profile figures such as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Senator Chuck Schumer.

“For such a small group of people to hold up a public and philanthropic project that would benefit so many is just awful,” commented Schumer.

The announcement also marks the second high profile bridge park designed by Heatherwick to meet its demise, following the official scrapping of London’s Garden Bridge project in August.

Read more about the Pier 55 news here.

Construction Halted on Heatherwick's Pier 55 in New York

Construction on Heatherwick Studio's undulating Pier 55 in New York has come to a screeching halt, following a ruling by a United States District Court judge last week that will require the project to undergo an intense wildlife impact review. Last April, the U.S.

Heatherwick to Construct $170 Million "Pier 55" Park Off Manhattan's Hudson River Shoreline

Billionaire Barry Diller, chairman of IAC/InterActiveCorp and former head of Paramount Pictures and Fox, has commissioned Thomas Heatherwick to design a $170 million " futuristic park " on Manhattan's lower west side.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Heatherwick's Floating Pier 55 in New York Officially Abandonded" 14 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879692/heatherwicks-floating-pier-55-in-new-york-officially-abandonded/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »