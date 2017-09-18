Call for Entries: Pinocchio Children's Library

YAC – Young Architects Competitions – launches “Pinocchio Children’s Library,” an architectural competition to design a library dedicated to Pinocchio’s Adventures and available to children and adults alike. The initiative is in cooperation with the Foundation Carlo Collodi and supported by the Council of Architects of Pistoia, the School of Fine Arts of Florence, Touring Club, ISI Florence, and Casabella magazine, and it is part of the wider project “Collodi European Capital of Culture”. A cash prize of € 20,000 will be awarded to the winners selected by an internationally-renowned jury made by, among the others, Italo Rota, Fabio Novembre, Fedele Canosa (MECANOO Architecten), and Emmanuelle Moureaux.

Brief

It is the fairy tale par-excellence. It is one of the stories that most influenced culture and international imaginary over the last two centuries: Pinocchio. The puppet destined to become a boy made adults and children of all generations dream.

From Disney’s interpretation to various film adaptations, the adventures of Pinocchio have traveled around the world. This tale comes from a remote and picturesque corner of Italy: Collodi. Thanks to the precious activity of the homonymous Foundation, Collodi is getting ready to inaugurate a new chapter of international notoriety and importance.

In fact, 2018 will be a crucial year for the “Collodi Capitale Europea dell’Infanzia” (Collodi European Childhood Capital) project. It is an ambitious program by the Collodi Foundation and the Italian Government that will build—in the sites of the fairy tale—the largest theme park inspired by Pinocchio ever built. The 250,000-square-meter intervention will include installations, attractions and a library dedicated to all the fairy tales that made the childhood of dozens of generations magical (Alice, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, the Little Prince among others).

In this context, YAC is delighted to present Pinocchio Children’s Library. Through the collaboration of the Collodi Foundation, this competition gives designers the opportunity to create an unprecedented project. They are given the opportunity to design the first and largest children's library inspired by the fairy tale of Pinocchio. This library will have to be the image and the materialization of childhood dreams for millions of visitors who will visit the park.

Which will be the house to safeguard the most important fairy tales in the world? How do you define a child-friendly space destined to be the most prestigious fairytale library at an international level?

These are the questions that Pinocchio Children’s Library asks designers. It invites them to go back to the magical horizon of fairy tales and stories. Only by letting the project taking them back to their childhood can designers rediscover the sense of wonder and fantasy necessary to design a refined place; a place built to play and have fun but above all grow up and learn. A place that displays the noble project of the Foundation: to build the future of society by nurturing the most powerful and endless childhood resource: imagination.

Jury

Prizes

1st Prize 10.000 €

2nd Prize 4.000 €

3rd Prize 2.000 €

4 Gold Mentions 1.000 € each

10 Honorable Mentions

30 Finalists

Calendar

11/09/2017 “early bird” registration – start

15/10/2017 (h 11.59 pm GMT) “early bird” registration – end

16/10/2017 “standard” registration – start

12/11/2017 (h 11.59 pm GMT) “standard” registration – end

13/11/2017 “late” registration – start

10/12/2017 (h 11.59 pm GMT) “late” registration – end

13/12/2017 (h 12.00 pm – midday - GMT) material submission deadline

20/12/2017 jury summoning

28/02/2018 results announcement

More information on: www.youngarchitectscompetitions.com

Contact us at: yac@yac-ltd.com