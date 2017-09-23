This Tiny House Was Built as the Set of a Movie (Then Burned to the Ground after Filming)

Save this picture! Cortesía de Alfredo Thiermann Riesco

Architect Alfredo Thiermann has recently collaborated withChileanmed chilean Filmmaker Marialy Rivas in her latest ﬁlm “Princesita." The ﬁlm will be premiered next week at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Alfredo Thiermann’s practice has been long involved in the interaction of architecture with other medias (Artifact Nr. I Dynamics of the Void Noise Tower ) and here is the result of his last collaboration with “Fabula Productions," also known for Pablo Larrain’s academy- nominee ”No” and Sebastian Lelio’s “Gloria."

Save this picture! Cortesía de Alfredo Thiermann Riesco

Architect: Alfredo Thiermann Riesco

Location: Lago Llanquihue, Chile

Client: Fabula Productions

Director: Marialy Rivas

Program: Film Set

Project Year: 2016

Construction Year: 2017

Built Area: 80 m2

Save this picture! Cortesía de Alfredo Thiermann Riesco

From the architects: House I is a hybrid between a permanent illusion and a limited existence; between a monolithic —and at the same time heavy— appearance and a semi-translucent interior.

Save this picture! Cortesía de Alfredo Thiermann Riesco

House I was designed to be seen more than to be used. To be seen and multiple time registered by a ﬁlm camera with anamorphic lenses. Unlike other houses, in its interior, events were precisely designed with a limited temporal duration.

House I has one single proﬁle made out of one continuous —and over structured— element which deﬁnes walls and roof. This single element is repeated more times than what is strictly necessary, making the camera believe that there is more depth than what it exists in reality.

Save this picture! Cortesía de Alfredo Thiermann Riesco

Save this picture! Cortesía de Alfredo Thiermann Riesco

From the exterior, the house is meant to be seen only from afar. It appears in the landscape as an opaque and monolithic object —with uncanny typological similitudes with the construction that normally surround the area. However, the excessive symmetry places the doubt in the aforementioned similarities.

Save this picture! Imágenes de la película. Image Cortesía de Alfredo Thiermann Riesco

Seen from the interior, the house looks lighter than any other house. The wooden cladding allows natural light to go through, but not a single glance. What happens in the interior has to remain a secret, that was the only requirement of the brief.

Save this picture! Cortesía de Alfredo Thiermann Riesco

After a few days, House I was intentionally burned while it was seen carefully from afar.

Save this picture! Cortesía de Alfredo Thiermann Riesco

From the director:





In a distant land on the southernmost tip of the world lives Tamara, a twelve-year-old girl who has been raised in a cult led by the charismatic Miguel. As she becomes a young woman, she receives instructions for her mission in life: to carry a holy child, fathered by Miguel himself. In this dark fairytale, Tamara will realize that what she wants for her life is not what Miguel has chosen for her, and her disobedience will have consequences she could never have imagined as she desperately tries to gain her freedom.